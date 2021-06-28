The Eternals will have monstrous villains according to leaks

For now, Marvel Studios has not shown the Deviants, who will be the great enemies in the Eternals movie.

Although in the comics the deviants are humanoid, it seems that in the movie of The Eternals They will be beings made in CGI, at least that is what has leaked from the first designs of these villains. Since they look like monsters out of the worst nightmares. So even though they don’t look like that in the movie Marvel studios, at least we know the general idea they want for their look.

Probably like The Eternals They are little-known characters from the comics, they have preferred to focus on the heroes and have left the villains as monstrous beings, so as not to mislead viewers and fans of Marvel studios who do not know these stories. Even if, James Gunn thought something different for Guardians of the Galaxy, since it gave a lot of depth to Ronan the Accuser, the great villain of the first installment of 2014.

While they are revealing more details of the film we can see the first designs of the great villains of Los Eternos:

🚨 Possíveis artes conceituais two deviants of #Eternals: pic.twitter.com/rGGWajbrdD – Eternals Universe (@UEternals) June 25, 2021

pic.twitter.com/hNaIpWk3Vh – Eternals Universe (@UEternals) June 25, 2021

pic.twitter.com/sfTGBlb20X – Eternals Universe (@UEternals) June 25, 2021

pic.twitter.com/aTeNQT1dI9 – Eternals Universe (@UEternals) June 25, 2021

What do you think? Leave us your comments below.

What will the movie be about?

For now, we have few details of the plot of The Eternals, but we know that they are aliens linked to the Celestials and that they have been on Earth for a very long time. They are so powerful and long-lived that they were mistaken for gods by ancient civilizations. But at present, they are hidden and do not mix with human affairs. But they will return the deviants and that is why they must come to light and save our planet once again.

The best of The Eternals It is its great cast where Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lia McHugh stand out. as Sprite and Lauren Ridloff as Makkari.

The Eternals will be released on November 5, 2021. The rest of the films of Marvel studios can be seen in the Disney Plus streaming platform.