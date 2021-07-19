The Eternals will be the never seen before in Marvel Studios

Richard Madden, actor of The Eternals, has revealed that the film is something that has not yet been made at Marvel Studios

Eternals star Richard Madden (Ikaris) has shared more about what fans can expect from the Marvel Studios movie, revealing that “I really think we’re doing something that [el UCM] not done yet ”.

The first trailer for The Eternals didn’t reveal much about the plot, but there was enough for fans to talk about what looks like one of the most unique Marvel Studios films yet. It’s certainly hard to escape the feeling that the debut of these characters will change the MCU in a major way, and during a recent interview with GQ, star Richard Madden gave more hints as to what we can expect from her.

Saying that Gemma Chan’s Ikaris and Sersi have “a love story through the centuries,” the actor went on to confirm that new recordings and dialogue sessions have taken place since filming ended. “Do I still fit into that tight superhero outfit after the lockdown?” joked.

Madden has also been getting used to what looks like crazy action scenes fighting “a quilt over a huge rubber ball” and cardboard cutouts of monsters held up by team members. “Or a lot of laser eyes, like that,” he says, squinting, “[porque] I have laser eyes ”.

Getting a little more serious, he says Chloe Zhao’s work on The Eternals is “above any other superhero movie. It’s about, ‘Okay then, how do they interact with the world now, when they’ve done everything?’ What are these people like? And what do they value and care about? What does not affect them? The Marvel Universe keeps changing and rising and growing and I really think we’re doing something that they haven’t done yet. “

Synopsis

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to rally against humanity’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.

The Eternals will be released in theaters on November 5, 2021.