The Eternals is the maximum expression of the diversity of Marvel Studios

The Eternals will be a different movie than what we are used to in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

Undoubtedly, Marvel studios he usually gets the castings of his movies right. So with The Eternals has decided to hire big Hollywood stars like Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden like Ikaris, Salma Hayek like Ajak, Gemma Chan like Sersi, Kit harington as Dane Whitman, Kumail Nanjiani like Kingo, Barry keoghan like Druig, Brian Tyree Henry like Phastos, Lia mchugh as Sprite and Lauren Ridloff like Makkari.

In a recent interview, the director Chloé zhao spoke about the cast of The Eternals from Marvel studios and the diversity between the ages of its main stars.

“Age discrimination in Hollywood is a very worrying issue that we must face as artists. Aging is a beautiful part of life that should be celebrated. It is truly an honor for us to have Salma at the head of the Los Eternos family. I cannot accept all credits. When executive producer Nate Moore first showed me the treatment, which he worked on with writers Kaz Firpo and Ryan Firpo, I was impressed by the age diversity of the characters they brought together, and it was a big part of what got me. excited for the movie.

Salma Hayek He also spoke of the diversity of races of The Eternals:

“I think many people will feel represented and that is important and that is what matters. It is not diverse because it is diverse. It’s the way Zhao chose each of us that truly creates a family for the Eternals’ purpose. For the purposes of the film. It doesn’t feel forced. “

What will the movie be about?

The Eternals They are an alien race that came to Earth thousands of years ago. Their longevity and powers caused ancient civilizations to consider them gods. But over time they decided to go into hiding and will only return after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019). Since they will have to face The Deviants, his former rivals.

The Eternals It will be released on November 5, 2021. Hopefully they will show us a trailer soon, but while we wait we can see the rest of the movies and series of Marvel studios on the streaming platform Disney Plus.