The Eternals and the Mutants could be related in Marvel Studios

The Eternals of Marvel Studios will be released soon and these new characters could be responsible for the arrival of the mutants.

All fans of Marvel studios they are wondering how they will introduce mutants to this tightly knit Cinematic Universe. The Eternals they are a few and they have gone unnoticed for a long time and have not intervened in events on Earth. But… what about the X-Men? A new theory explains its origin.

The movie of The Eternals raises the arrival of a group of intergalactic immortals, although in the canon of comics they were created on our planet by The Celestials, to whom, some reference has already been made in films of Marvel studios What Guardians of the Galaxy (2014). On the other hand we will have the villains called The deviants, which for now have not shown any image. Since they will probably be made by CGI and will have a terrifying appearance, closer to the Outriders from Thanos than anything else we’ve seen in the movies.

In the comics, Thena (Angelina Jolie) fell in love with a Deviant called Kro and they had a pair of twins, which could be combined into a super powerful being named Dark angel. But we probably won’t see this style love story Romeo and Juliet. Precisely because the deviants They will not have a humanoid appearance but will be dark beings taken from dark corners of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

Where do mutants come from?

So yes the Celestials are responsible for creating The deviants already The Eternals, a member of this group, could combine the DNA of the two spices by adding the Gen-X to the humans. But with the disadvantage that that gene would fall asleep until the return of The deviants right after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019). The eternal responsible could be Druig (Barry Keoghan), since everything indicates that he is not up to anything good.

The history of mutants can be traced back to the ancient Egyptian deity In Sabah Nur (Revelation). To introduce this character, they would have had to experiment with humans at that time and The Eternals were already on Earth. So it may have been an experiment that didn’t quite work and they are now trying it again in modern times.

But it is clear that the debut of the X Men on Marvel studios it will be the most shocking thing that will happen in this Universe. Hopefully they give you a good explanation.