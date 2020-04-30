McLaren driver says he can’t choose because they are different disciplines

Ensures that the Dakar is on your wish list for the future

Carlos Sainz did not want to get wet in the “eternal discussion” he has with his father when determining where there are better drivers, in Formula 1 or in the world of rallies. The McLaren driver assures that he cannot choose because they are very different disciplines.

Carlos is very passionate about ‘off-road’ competition. It is not for less, because for his father he is a two-time world champion in rallies and three-time champion of the Dakar. However, he did not want to tip the scales this time.

“It is the eternal discussion I have with my father. I don’t know, I think rally drivers are a little more complete because they have to adapt to all conditions, they compete in any condition,” said Sainz, in an Instagram live with Rachel Brookes of Sky Sports.

“I think they are very complete and very good at improvising, but the F1 drivers are very precise and not everyone can do it. I think they are completely different disciplines, I cannot choose,” he added.

As for his future beyond Formula 1, Carlos has never hidden that the rallies and especially the Dakar have caught his attention. The Madrid player reiterates that at the moment he is focused on the Great Circus, but there will be life after F1.

“I think I am too focused on Formula 1 to give the rallies a chance now, but when the F1 adventure ends I will try other challenges,” adds the Spaniard.

“Probably in rallies I would have to see how competitive I am, but the Dakar is another option because I have been following my father for the last years.”

“One of the things I want to do is try the Dakar, it’s on my wish list,” says Carlos Sainz to conclude.

