The eternal debate between science and spirituality. Gonzalo Bendala directing ‘La comunin’

ralan Films bets on the horror genre in the third film by Gonzalo Bendala, director of the thrillers ‘Innocent Killers’ and ‘When the Angels Sleep’.

Set in the fictional working-class neighborhood of Ciudad Blanca, ‘The communion’ recounting the efforts of a priest in the midst of a crisis of faith who, to free a devout girl possessed by the spirit of a mysterious saint, will have to officiate her First Communion in order to bring her closer to God and end the terrifying possession that is destroying to the girl.

This priest named Toms is sent to a convent in the working-class neighborhood of Ciudad Blanca, to investigate the possible canonization of a local nun who died years ago. There he met Miriam, a girl who was preparing to receive her First Communion and discovered with surprise the high mortality rate that exists in the area, due to a strange disease that the neighbors of the neighborhood have baptized as “the Fever of the Santa “.

The script of the film has been written by Fernando Cmara (‘Memories of the fallen angel’), a true specialist in the genre whose film debut as co-writer and co-director marked a milestone in national horror cinema at the end of the 1980s. 90, thus resurrecting this genre long despised in our country.

‘The communion’ drinking from classics such as ‘The Exorcist’, ‘The Prophecy’ or ‘The Devil’s Seed’, although their main references come from reality itself, in which cases of renowned sanctity represent true possessions, as endorsed by different researchers of the paranormal. The eternal debate between science and spirituality.

For Marta Velasco (‘Intemperie’, ‘Quin te cantar’), producer of the film, one of the main attractions of the project lies in building an oppressive environment in real locations and environments, in portraying fears in recognizable spaces. “‘La comunin’ is a near terror that reflects our places and our culture. With this film we try to confirm that our local horror can be, without a doubt, the most universal”.

Filmax, a leading Spanish producer and distributor in genre cinema in our country, will be in charge of both its distribution in cinemas and managing its international sales.

RALAN FILMS

ralan Films is a film production company established by Marta Velasco and Gonzalo Bendala in 2004, whose productions to date have obtained 3 Goya Awards and 19 nominations, 4 Feroz Awards, 1 Forqu Award, 15 Asecan Awards, 1 Gaud Award, 3 Circle Awards of Cinematographic Writers of Spain and 2 nominations for the Silver Photograms, among many other honors and recognitions.

His filmography includes titles such as ‘Wild children’, ‘Innocent killers’, ‘Gold’, ‘When the angels sleep’, ‘Who will sing you’ and ‘Out in the open’.

GONZALO BENDALA

Producer, director and screenwriter born in Seville in 1978. He has directed two films to date: ‘Asesinos inocentes’ (2015), a classic suspense film presented internationally at the Miami International Film Festival and which, after passing through the festivals of Malaga, Bilbao, Brussels and Chicago will be commercially premiered in July 2015 by Filmax; and ‘When the Angels Sleep’ (2018), an intense action-packed thriller starring Julin Villagrn and Ester Expsito that tells a harsh story of characters driven to the extreme of their emotions.

In his role as producer, the feature films ‘Los nios savages’ (2012), directed by Patricia Ferreira; ‘Quin te cantar’ (2018), directed by Carlos Vermut; or ‘The maneuver of the turtle’, a film currently in production directed by Juan Miguel del Castillo.

FERNANDO CMARA

Writer and filmmaker nominated for a Goya for best new director for his first film, ‘Memorias del ngel cado’. He directs and writes the television films ‘The Wanninkhof case’ and ‘The crime of the Marquises of Urquijo’. He has recently won the Garca Pavn Award for crime novels for ‘With all the hatred of our heart’, as well as the Nocte for best horror story for ‘The yellow bike’. He has just released ‘them’, an anthology of harrowing stories.