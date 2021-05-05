The essential WhatsApp trick that will help you remember everything

In the last decade, WhatsApp has established itself as the most used messaging app in the world. However, the potential of this platform goes beyond even mere communication between people. There is a simple WhatsApp trick that, for example, allows you to turn the app into a kind of notepad or reminder list so you don’t forget anything important in your day-to-day life.

How? Very easy. Just open a conversation with yourself in the app. In this way, a kind of secret space is established in which you can write down everything you think is convenient: from the shopping list to the clothing sizes used by that friend to whom you plan to give something for his birthday.

There are several ways to start this WhatsApp trick. The simplest involves going through your phone’s web browser, where we must enter the following URL: wa.me/X. Instead of the “X”, yes, we must put our phone number preceded by the prefix of the country in which we are. In Spain, for example, it would be 34, so the URL to enter would be something like this: wa.me/34XXXXXXXXX.

After that step, the WhatsApp application should open automatically. If you don’t, click on “Continue to Chat”. Et voilà! At that moment, a WhatsApp conversation will open with ourselves in which we can write down everything we want to have at hand, be it text, voice notes, documents, etc.

How to get the most out of this WhatsApp trick

To finish off this WhatsApp trick, you have to know five things:

Once started, you can find that chat with yourself using the application’s search engine or by browsing your conversation list. For faster access, you can make that chat with yourself stay at the top of the conversation list. On the iPhone, you just have to swipe from left to right over the conversation and press the “Set” button. On Android, you have to press and hold on the conversation in question and also press the “Set” button. Another function that you should know to get the most out of this WhatsApp trick is the search engine. If you need to find something that you sent yourself in the past, you can use the search engine within your own conversation. You can also filter by documents, links, images, etc. It is important that you correctly configure WhatsApp backups so as not to lose your notes in case you change or lose your mobile phone. The messages are end-to-end encrypted, so WhatsApp cannot read what you write down in this individual conversation.

Related