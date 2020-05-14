Since the start of the pandemic, I have maintained that the Mexican government could not hold the confinement for more than 60 days. The logic is simple, on the one hand we are a poorly disciplined society and while some kept the quarantine strictly, others went out on the street for any reason. In another sense, the economy was not strong when the pandemic struck in Mexico. The sum of these two drew from the beginning a highly Mexican confinement, strong in speech, weak in execution. This is the way it normally happens in life, reality will always override fiction. The reports begin to sound, mainly from abroad on a higher number of deaths and contagion than what the official figures show. However, the time has come to plan a return to economic activity.

Mexico is not alone, a large number of countries are lost in the strategy to return to work. Governments are now asking companies to implement additional measures to protect from an increase in cases, disinfection tunnels, misting offices, Gel Anitbacterial and the delivery of supplies as masks for the work team. They are certainly logical requests but in reality there will be many companies that cannot make the investment and consequently could become a focus of infection.

However, it is time to plan and in the whirlwind of information, few companies have started with their return plan. I dare say that it is the most important document that a company can create. There is little literature to find best practices but there are countries that experiment with enough success, these are the cases to study.

The team first

The step we should start with is consulting the team about their concerns about reactivation. According to Statista figures, 43 percent of Americans do not want to return to work and confess that the Home Office format is more attractive to them. But this type of information cannot be found without talking to the team. It is surprising the great diversity of opinions on this matter and the number of possible combinations. A survey or a one-on-one chat with the team will help understand internal, family, and supervisory distress.

Women are an important part of the plan

This pandemic is interesting, especially in Mexico. It is known that it is men who have been most affected, it is they who have given the most deaths to the virus. However, at home it is women who have carried more weight, especially if they are mothers. Both genders have been affected in one way or another; However, in the workplace it is the mothers who fear to return. If the children do not have a safe space to be able to educate themselves outside the home, it is up to the mothers to protect the family and in many cases to act as substitute teachers. An important consideration in the return plan is how the organization will be able to cover this segment especially, one solution would be to keep the entire organization in Home Office, but in Mexico that is a luxury that few companies can accept.

Contact audit

It is true that many of us have felt comfortable in the Home Office but it is not the case for all of them, I dare say that in all the offices there are staff who simply disappeared for 60 days. My recommendation is to do a contact audit, create a team list and organize the most contacted in ascending order until the least. With this list it will be easier to cross with the results obtained in the period. You will be amazed at the correlation between contact and results, especially if it is the first time that the organization has acted remotely.

Product Review

It is essential to review which products served and which failed in the pandemic. Everyone is at the table, the emerging lines may be the new stars and others may disappear. It is the task of the CEO to gather the information and evaluate what is useful and what should be discarded. Sadly this will involve human resource evaluation. An objective evaluation could save more jobs in the long term.

The return plan should be prepared before June 1 and be the map that will govern most decisions. The team must know what the hiring, investment and possible growth policies will be. The key to success will be communication.

