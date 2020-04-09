Today we are going to talk about what are the essential products in the Andro4all team to work from home, since, with this quarantine, it is possible that you are having to do more things from home, and for this it is necessary – I tell you from experience – to have a space to work. Whether in the living room or in the bedroom, everything is better than having the laptop on your legs while you are on the sofa.

In the Andro4all team we have been teleworking for years, and we are going to tell you about our essential products for teleworking. Each of the editors and coordinators have chosen one of the products that help us to telework, and We tell you the reason for our choice.

This is the essential equipment for Andro4all editors

Miguel Paredes: Macbook Pro 2017

“Since I started writing in Andro4all I use the MacBook Pro 13” from 2017, in its most basic version. I use it every day and I am quite happy with it for various reasons. Its size adjusts perfectly to my needs, it is very comfortable and It has never given me a problem. Also, its power is sufficient for my tasks, including image editing. It’s not perfect, its keyboard technology is annoying at times, but I think the rest of the device makes up for it. It should be said that I do not use it only for work, its screen looks really good and is usually the one I choose to watch series and movies comfortably. He is being a great companion during this quarantine. ”

The Macbook that Miguel uses is a very competent model today to carry out all kinds of tasks, and one of its greatest strengths is mobility, since It weighs only 1.37 kg, making it ideal for use anywhere in the home. Also, thanks to its USB Type C, it can be plugged into an external monitor and a USB Hub easily.

Jacinto Araque: Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 Tournament Edition

“The name may not be the easiest in the world, but this mechanical keyboard is the main tool that I use both to work and to play, and it seems to me one of the best options on the market. It is silent pretty and it has software that gives a lot of options in terms of lighting the device. On the other hand, the fact that it does not have a numerical keyboard makes it more compact and gives me more space to work. I recommend it 100% ”.

In my case, my Razer keyboard is the indispensable product in my setup that has stolen my heart, it is a Tenkeyless with yellow, linear and silent Razer switches that make writing every day a joy. In addition, thanks to Razer Chroma, they can be synchronized with the lights I have at home, as well as with the game I am playing on the screen. A purchase that I am very proud of, and that if you are fond of the world of mechanical keyboards, I recommend.

Nacho Castañón: LG 24GL600F 144 Hz monitor

“When working from home I consider it essential, first of all, to have a space of my own for this, and not do it, for example, at the living room table. The tools that, in my opinion, help to perform the task better are (removing a computer, which is obvious) a secondary screen, and in my case I use this LG 24GL600F-B Monitor from 144 Hz which helps me with multitasking, and it is especially useful for me when playing, since it offers a very good experience making everything look more fluid. Although headphones are never missing from my computer, and now I am using the Huawei Freebuds 3 ″.

Nacho, as you can imagine, is a fan of games, and as such he needs a good monitor in which to appreciate all the nuances that these offer, and if also this is ready to go above 60 fps, Better yet, and your choice has been this LG 24GL600F, and also, having a second monitor like this, always increases productivity.

Carlos Rubio: iPad Pro 2018 with Apple Pencil

“The best purchase I have made in recent months has undoubtedly been the iPad Pro of 2018. Basically it has the same specifications as the iPad Pro recently presented by Apple, but I was able to get it at a lower price, which is why in the end it will bet on he. With him Apple Pencil, It helps me to take notes, edit PDFs and images, without forgetting that I also use it as the second monitor of my computer thanks to the Duet Display app. In addition, and thanks to the new version of iOS, it is compatible with wireless mice, so if necessary, it can perfectly replace a laptop if a good keyboard is attached. ”

Carlos is a lawyer, web editor and presenter of Conectando, the Andro4all podcast, and he needs a versatile device that he can use in all areas, and this iPad Pro, which has been vitaminized by Apple with iPad OS is the best option it had for it, since it can be used independently, as an auxiliary monitor, or with keyboard and mouse.

Damián García: Bluetooth Headphones Marshall Major III

“To work from home my essential accessory is the Marshall Major 3, a Bluetooth headset that isolate me from the noise and with whom I can listen to calm music and enjoy a good experience with sound, but which also help me to have a good experience in meetings ”.

Damián has Marshall headphones, a well-known audio brand – I’m sure have you seen amps of yours at more than one gig– They offer good sound quality and have Bluetooth to be able to use them without cables, but keeping a clear sound and defined bass.

Beatriz Alcántara: LINNMON table

“I usually use this table to work, since with it I have enough space to place the laptop and other technological devices that I use on a daily basis, without it bothering me when writing. Thanks to the adjustable legs, it is very easy to adapt your height according to your needs. In addition, the wide surface of the table gives me the option to place a small plant that brings a different touch of joy between so much technology and books. ”

Beatriz uses this table to do the most recommendable thing in the world when you have to work from home: create a workspace where there is no room for distractions. It is a light, compact IKEA table that is ideal for working and moving it around your home when you want to put yourself in another room.

Christian Collado: Jabra Elite Active 65t Headphones

To work at home they are perfect because the isolation is much better than that of other headphones and in this way you avoid that any other type of sounds bothers you, even with a low volume level. In addition, the audio quality is much higher than that of the AirPods and they include functions to improve the audio in calls and meetings.

Christian also highly values ​​the sound quality and insulation that we often need to work at home, and these Jabra Elite Active have been his choice. Comfortable headphones with good noise reduction and only rave reviews. In addition, they have IP65 protection against water and dust, making them ideal for playing sports when the quarantine is over, even if it rains.

Dídac Dálmanses: coffee pot and a large bottle of chewing gum

To give a slightly more remote view of technology, I would like to give a little prominence to certain purchases that, for me, have become a basic to successfully carry out my routines during confinement. For starters, a good Italian coffee maker. For me, having coffee on hand is essential to get down to business. In my case, I have been using the same brand, Bialleti, for several years, which manufactures coffee machines in Italy without asking for kidneys in return. Not only do I like “traditional” coffee more, but you save a real fortune in capsules and the process of having to go to the supermarket (danger) or make constant online purchases. Ah! It is also better for the environment.

In order to work at home without distractions, beyond good headphones (in my case I opt for “plug” models and, importantly in my case, with cable, since I find it a nuisance to have to charge headphones every day) , I also recommend having a box of chewing gums of generous capacity, to chew them two by two throughout the whole day. It seems not, but they help to stay focused and not lose your mind. And for this I also recommend having on hand elastic bands or bands to do stretches or small strength exercises, they are not very expensive, and the game that can be done on a floor is barbaric.

Adrián Fariñas: 3rd generation Amazon Echo Dot

The Amazon Echo Dot is one of the best purchases I’ve made, not because I can control smart devices with it, but because of everything it brings me in terms of productivity, being able to establish routines and shortcuts with him and they save me a lot of time on many occasions. Also, by having a button to disconnect the microphones, I don’t feel my privacy compromised.

The Amazon Echo Dot is, so to speak, Amazon’s Google Home Mini, which integrates Alexa, Amazon’s assistant, who can do a lot of tasks like play music, control home automation, set reminders and much more, And it is something that saves Adrian a lot of time in his day to day, which in the end, is the most important resource we have.

Juanmi Guirado: Beelink Mini PC

I bought this Mini PC to complement my desktop computer and be able to use it in any other room in the house, and thanks to its small size, it allows me transport it without any problem. Yes, I know that a laptop could be a better option, but for this price there is no laptop that can match it, and having a minimum power is essential to be able to work comfortably.

Juanmi highly values ​​the power in his devices, since it is essential for work, and for this reason You have chosen a MiniPC that you can use to work, but that also serves as a multimedia center in the living room when you want to take it with you, since the greatest virtue of this is how well we can transport it anywhere.

