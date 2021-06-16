The essential dental material for professionals

It is essential to work effectively in the world of medicine, comfort and professionalism and, of course, having the necessary material, one that is specialized in the function to be performed and that provides the best service to patients. Those students or graduates who are thinking of setting up their own dental clinic must take into account the dental material, appliances and furniture they need so that they can work with precision from day one. It is a necessary investment before providing any type of service.

There are not a few professionals in the world of dentistry who, once they have completed their studies, think of setting up their own dental clinic in order to offer their services, everything they have learned and their professionalism to patients who require it. It is a very rewarding career path, which over time will ensure a good income stream, but in the beginning you will need to make a significant investment to prepare the workspace and get the essential dental material.

In addition to the material, it is necessary to assess the specialized equipment that is needed For each unit and, based on the size of the clinic, the budget and the number of professionals who will work in them, determine the number of units required for each specific item.

Basic instruments for a dental clinic

Within the basic material of the dentist, there are all the dental instruments that should appear on the work tray. Among them, the dental examination mirror, probes (periodontal and examination), forceps and pliers.

As for the rotating material, it is made up of all those instruments that rotate at different speeds in order to move a dental bur placed on its end.

As for the large equipment, it is made up of the autoclaves to carry out the process of sterilization of instruments and x-rays.

Furniture

The furniture of a dental clinic is not only made up of dental chairs and units where the treatments will be performed, but you have to think about accommodating a reception, a waiting room, in addition to having the type of lighting and lamps for each of these rooms.

Consumable material

The consumable material that is needed in a dental clinic is extensive. The most basic are the composites, napkins, bibs, gloves, masks, cotton rolls, cups, disposable hat kits, gown …

However, depending on each treatment, more specific materials will be needed for dental reconstruction, for orthodontics, endodontics or surgery, such as Theracal.

What is theracal?

Theracal LC is a very useful product in dentistry with incredible properties. It is a cavity liner and calcium silicate pulp protector resin-modified, light-curing. It has been designed to make barrier and protect the dentin-pulp complex. Its use can be carried out in all deep cavity preparations.

His exclusive formulation enables controlled setting with a visible light curing unit and preserves ease of placement due to thixotropic properties. The unique formulation of the hydrophilic resin creates a cavity line that is nothing more than a stable and durable base.

It is indicated for all types of pulp exposure, including caries, mechanical or traumatic exposures. It is also recommended as an indirect pulp capping agent in deep preparations, as a protective liner in extensive preparations, and as a base or sealer under amalgam restorations, Class I and Class II composites, base materials or cements.

It is presented as alternative to calcium hydroxide, to glass ionomer / RMGI, to cavity sealing varnish, to zinc phosphate and to IRM / ZOE (intermediate restorative material).

Profits

Among its benefits, the direct and indirect pulp capping in a single product and the prolonged release of calcium, stimulating the formation of hydroxyapatite and regenerating dentin.

It is also remarkable its strong sealability and adhesion that prevents bacterial invasion and its easy application in a single step from the syringe, without the need to mix or crush and without loss of material.

Theracal reduces tooth sensitivity, the possibility of pulp necrosis and is a highly efficient alternative to other types of pulp protectors.

