In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, most global entertainment has stopped, but this is where eSports were able to strategically take advantage of the crisis.

Demand for sports content during mandatory confinement drew more audiences to social media and apps where eSports are broadcast, while television in general, whether paid or open, fell by not having live sports.

In Latin America alone, eSports increased the number of spectators and by 2023 it hopes to raise more than 42 million dollars, that means an increase of 57 percent only in Latin America; Although this new entertainment industry showed an increase due to the Covid-19 health crisis, causing millions of people to see each eSports encounter from their homes.

On the other hand, streaming platforms such as Watchity, Facebook Gaming, Mixer, YouTube and Twitch registered a potential growth in video reproductions with video game content, compared to what happened on pay television that had a decline due to not having sports. on their screens.

A survey by Altman Vilandrie & Company reported that in Mexico alone, at least five percent of users canceled their subscription, and 12 percent were seriously considering doing so.

After the temporary stoppage of sporting events around the world, some television stations with the broadcasting rights of teams from different leagues around the world decided to bring eSports to the public.

The Fox Sports television network broadcasts F1 races, Formula E and the Nascar series in its eSports mode.

In turn, ESPN has some NFL and NBA games, while in Mexico one of the products with the largest audience is the e-Liga MX.

Internet has become such an important service at the same level of television or radio, but it is important to increase the penetration of connections and have good bandwidth to be able to enjoy high definition content and have the best possible experience. .

However, more and more there are a large number of spectators in electronic sports, nobody could believe a few years ago that video game-based competitions could have a great boom among people.

ESports have created a recognizable culture with sports stars, prestigious teams in every league in the world and the advantage that exists over traditional sports is that despite a scenario as chaotic as that of a pandemic it is not an obstacle to continue competing .