At the end of last year, Pablo Escobar’s brother (yes, the famous Colombian drug trafficker and criminal) decided to enter the world of smartphones with the launch of the Escobar Fold, a folding device that was nothing more than a clone of the Samsung Galaxy. Fold. A few months later, Roberto Escobar made the Escobar Fold 2 official with the intention of dethroning Samsung and Apple. Certainly quite ambitious goals.

On paper the Escobar Fold 2 seemed like the mobile of the year. A Snapdragon 855 processor, 7.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED folding screen, 12, 12, and 16-megapixel triple rear camera, a 4,380 mAh battery, and all for just $ 399 with completely free shipping. Of course, all that glitters is not gold and if anyone thought that buying this terminal was getting the bargain of the year, they were very wrong, because everything seems to have been a great scam.

The Escobar Fold is a scam: missed shipments and lost money

The truth is that there were not a few brave people who dared to buy the Escobar Fold 2, not in vain the brother of the famous Colombian criminal promised us a Samsung Galaxy Fold that sells for the price of 2,000 euros for just $ 400. An offer without a doubt quite difficult to resist, especially for technology lovers who wanted to try folding screens but not leave a fortune. What could go wrong?

But according to the PCMag media, it seems that the shipments of Escobar phones are not being made. Despite the fact that the shipments should have been made more than a month ago, there is no news of these phones even from the Escobar company. Hundreds of consumers have tried to contact the company but received no response.. “We have been scammed” is the phrase most often repeated by all these users.

Because Escobar’s strategy has been that of a book. First they announce a smartphone identical to the Galaxy Fold but for much less money, then they make a strong advertising campaign and even send this product to important technological youtubers with millions of followers who do the analysis, generating a lot of visibility and publicity for Escobar. The result of all this are thousands and thousands of people buying those terminals.

Because as many affected have recognized in forums and Facebook groups that “The Escobar Fold could be a scam, but there was also the possibility that it would be sent. You had to bet on it ”. A risky bet that has gone really wrong.

The moral of all this is that you have to be very careful with what you buy online. Nobody in their right mind is going to sell us a 2,000-euro phone for just $ 400 – especially since manufacturing the Galaxy Fold surely costs much more than that money – so we should always be wary of those impressive bargains we see on the Internet, about all if they come from sites or companies that are not trusted.

In the end and except for last minute surprise, the Escobar Folds seem to have been a scam and it is that as it has always been said, they were too beautiful to be true. You know, don’t bite!

