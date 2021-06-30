The eschatological details on why it is not easy to make quality stools

Shutterstock / sdecoret ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/DXLqvqXUS93qqwupjtRIgQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTUzNS4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/.cqp0d8H1ppr.QvwkxJNfw–~B/aD04MDM7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/0de11605ca7a3f709d342aebd10be80b” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/DXLqvqXUS93qqwupjtRIgQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTUzNS4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/.cqp0d8H1ppr.QvwkxJNfw–~B/aD04MDM7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/0de11605ca7a3f709d342aebd10be80b”/>

In these days when the immune system has been launched to media stardom, other organs that perform a fundamental defensive function have been relegated to oblivion. Among these organs are the various skins of the body.

Skin .. there is more than one

I speak of different skins because not all of our body is separated and protected from the outside world by the same type of skin.

We have, first of all, the outer skin. This type of skin is specialized in preventing any penetration of microorganisms from the outside world.

We also have skins whose mission is somewhat more complicated, because they must protect us at the same time that they allow an exchange of gases or substances with the environment. One of these types of epithelial surfaces is that of the lung, which, while stopping any virus or bacteria that tries to invade us, is permeable to the entry and exit of gases such as oxygen or carbon dioxide.

Even more complex is the epithelial surface of the intestine. Like other skins, it prevents the entry of numerous potentially harmful microorganisms. However, simultaneously, it must allow the absorption of nutritive substances, as in the small intestine, or the reabsorption of fluids, as in the distal large intestine, particularly in the distal colon, the area of ​​the intestine where feces are formed. .

The latter is the dirtiest part of the intestine, and also the most dangerous. In it lives a huge amount of bacteria and bacteriophage viruses (which reproduce inside the bacteria). Commensal fungi also live there, producing their own waste and toxic compounds and dumping them into the intestine, where they mix with the remains of food digestion.

How stools form

For proper stool formation, it is necessary for the distal colon to absorb most of the fluid contained in this waste. A liquid that, as we have said, has dissolved the toxins produced by fungi. We are talking about toxins so dangerous that they can damage and kill the epithelial cells of the distal colon. Without them, the absorption of nutrients and fluids could be compromised, leading to malnutrition.

What is worse, by destroying the epithelial barrier, bacteria would penetrate inside the body causing severe infections. In the most severe cases, infections would cause sepsis and multi-organ failure, which could kill us.

Given such a scenario, it is clear that the absorption of fluids through the distal colon must be a strictly regulated and monitored process, especially to avoid excessive absorption of toxins produced by fungi.

Macrophages with probe balloons

Until recently, the molecular and physiological mechanisms involved in this regulation and monitoring were poorly understood. It was known, however, that the absorption of fluids and the formation of feces is carried out by a single layer of epithelial cells of the distal colon, with selective permeability.

This permeability depends, first of all, on a thick layer of mucus that covers them and that physically distances them from the intestinal contents. Mucus is made up of sticky, elongated molecules that form a network-like structure. Through this framework, not all substances pass in the same way.

Permeability also depends on the formation of tight junctions between the epithelial cells of the intestine, which hardly leave a gap between them. This means that for any substance to reach the blood, it must first be selectively absorbed by the epithelial cells themselves.

This absorption is very finely regulated by a panoply of complex molecular mechanisms, but also by the microorganisms of the intestinal flora and by cells of the immune system, whose function is essential to keep the flora under control. As we can see, even the manufacture of quality feces is not easy.

But there is more. It remained to be explained how epithelial cells prevented the absorption of toxins produced by fungi from the flora of the distal colon. Previous studies had revealed that one of the cells that patrolled the epithelium most frequently were macrophages, known to exert a tight control against the growth of fungi and bacteria. For this reason, an international group of European and American researchers decided to study whether macrophages play a role in controlling the permeability of intestinal fungal toxins.

The results of their research reveal fascinating and unknown facts about intestinal macrophages. Among other things, they have found that macrophages are placed under the barrier formed by epithelial cells and emit extensions between the narrow space that separates them. These processes swell and take on the appearance of microscopic “balloons” that are located between two epithelial cells.

It is these “probe balloons” that, in contact with intestinal substances, manage to detect various kinds of toxins produced by fungi. If they detect a higher quantity of these than is advisable, by molecular mechanisms still unknown, they immediately communicate it to the epithelial cells. They use the information to limit the absorption of toxic substances and thus preserve their life and the integrity of the intestinal epithelial barrier.

This newly discovered role of macrophages could allow, in the future, the development of new therapies to alleviate intestinal imbalances produced by toxins from fungal flora. Without present knowledge, future medicine is not possible.

A version of this article was originally published on the Quilo de Ciencia blog.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Jorge Laborda Fernández receives research funds from the Castilla-La Mancha Community Board.