The eruption of a volcano in the Caribbean forces the evacuation of thousands of people

Apr 11, 2021 at 10:57 PM CEST

The situation is complicated in the small island country of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, in the Caribbean Sea, where the La Soufrière volcano has erupted, causing a situation of complete chaos. The first fatality has already been confirmed and thousands of people are being evacuated massively, using cruise ships heading for the coast.

An explosive eruption of the La Soufrière volcano, on the Caribbean island of Saint Vincent, has precipitated an evacuation operation for thousands of people and caused power and water outages.

Volcanic activity was first detected on Thursday, at which point Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves urged more than 16,000 inhabitants of risk areas to evacuate urgently.

Thousands of people have been sleeping in emergency shelters since Friday, when a second “explosive event” occurred.

“We are facing a huge (evacuation) operation & rdquor ;,” Gonsalves told NBC News.

The local station Boom Radio 106.9 FM also reported that an elderly person who was staying in a shelter in the area called red, near the volcano, left said facility to go to his home and he was found dead inside his house.

According to his family, he died of drowning in the ash-laden air that prevailed in the area as a result of the eruption.

Apparently another group of people is missing.

The water supply to most of the island has been cut off and its airspace closed by smoke and thick plumes of volcanic ash moving through the atmosphere.

Additionally, residents of Barbados, nearly 200 kilometers to the east, have been urged to stay indoors, and the Barbados Defense Force has been deployed to Saint Vincent to provide humanitarian assistance, the Management Agency said. of Emergencies and Disasters in the Caribbean (CDEMA).

The volcano has thrown ash at 6,000 meters high. Scientists warn that rashes could continue for days or even weeks.

On Sunday, the National Organization for Emergency Management of Saint Vincent (NEMO), tweeted: “Massive blackout following another explosive event at La Soufriere volcano. Lightning, thunder and tremors. Most of the country without power and covered in ash & rdquor ;.

White dust covered buildings and roads around the island, including in its capital, Kingstown.

The volcano erupted on Friday, with a second explosion later.

Increase the activity of another volcano

Late Thursday night, a lava dome became visible at La Soufrière, suggesting it was about to explode.

Just before 9:00 this Friday (13:00 GMT), seismologists from the University of the West Indies confirmed that an “explosive eruption” was taking place.

The evacuees were transferred to cruise ships and to safer places on the island.

Local media have also reported a increased Mount Pelee volcano activity on the island of Martinique, north of San VicenteBBC

From NEMO they reported that the Soufrière’s ashes reached the Argyle International Airport, located 19 kilometers away.

The plume of smoke was visible from the south of the island of Santa Lucia, the closest country. Authorities said they would be vigilant to receive evacuees.