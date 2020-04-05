He football has been stopped by obligation More than three weeks and beyond soccer players, technicians and clubs, the referees also found themselves in a situation of uncertainty regarding their work activity and the collection of their wages. A part of the income of the arbitration collective Professional in Spain, the best paid on the continent, will be nothing due to a break in the League that progresses in their conversations waiting to know if it will be definitive or not.

Professional associations in Spain they charge from a fixed of about 17 million euros –16,877,002.1 is the exact figure–, including the main referees, assistants, quarterfinals and match delegates, and being the first, the main protagonists of the action, those with the highest percentage.

According to what is stated and included in Annex III of the Coordination Agreement, despite the membership of the referees to the Royal Spanish Football Federation, it is the League that has to pay the members for the service they provide to the competition. Javier Tebas remains determined to end the season in any event, so that even It is unknown if the referees will be able to do their full job and under what conditions they will do so.Depending on it, the percentage of salary they receive at the end of the campaign.

In First, the main referees they charge 4,200 euros for each party that is designated, while those chosen for the VAR get half, 2,100 euros. In Second, for its part, the amounts are reduced to 1,890 euros in the collegiate and 945 for the leaders of the VOR room. In the rest of the season, the referees still have to collect 693,000 euros only for the remaining matches, a figure that remains frozen while doubts are resolved about the suspension or continuity of the season amid the coronavirus crisis.