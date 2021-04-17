The errors of the Venezuelan Rougned Odor that sank the Yankees in the Bronx (Video) -Big Leagues

Let’s see how mistakes of the Venezuelan player Rougned odor they sank the Yankees of New York against the Rays in the MLB.

Friday’s matchday faced the Tampa Bay Rays vs. Yankees from New York, where the Venezuelan Rougned odor He lived a disastrous defensive day where he made two mistakes that hurt his team.

The first of them came in the top of the third inning, the Rays leading 2-0 and had men in the corners with one out on the board.

The next batter dropped a line that the waiter caught Odor in great shape, but when he went to shoot 1B to complete the double play but his shot hit the runner returning to initial.

Yanks can’t turn the double play as the ball bounces off Yandy Diaz pic.twitter.com/Fe6fJy2tow – Talkin ‘Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 17, 2021

The second mistake of Odor Came in the top of 5th inning

the Rays were leading 4-0 and had the bases loaded with one out on the board.

The next batter hit an ideal rolling for the double play, where SS Torres caught the ball and passed it to Odor, who with the return shot did it in a terrible way, which caused two runs to come for the visitors who went 6-0, which sank the Yankees in the game.