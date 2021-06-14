“The Eriksen thing was something horrible and incomprehensible”

06/14/2021 at 12:23 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

Tottenham midfielder, Pierre Emile Højbjerg, spoke publicly of the collapse suffered by his teammate Christian Eriksen in Denmark – Finland: “It was a total shock; something horrible and incomprehensible. For me the main thing is that Christian (Eriksen) is fine, that his family is with him and they are all fine”.

The dane, who he is concentrated with the rest of the team in Helsingør, north of Copenaghe, recounted how he lived it in the first person from the grass: “I went walking calmly to the bank, the assistance was there and Simon made signals with his arms. Then I saw that they began to give him first aid and there you know that things are wrong”.

The player himself, once resuscitated, stabilized and evacuated from the stadium, he spoke directly with his teammates through a video call and encouraged them to resume the match against Finland: “It was fantastic. He also told us that we had to think about Thursday’s game (against Belgium). Not directly, but in his own way.”.

Bitter debut of Højbjerg and Denmark

After what happened with Christian Eriksen, the match between Denmark and Finland was suspended. However, the good news from the hospital where the player is still admitted triggered the resumption by UEFA. The danes fell defeated by the minimum (0-1) and Højbjerg missed a maximum penalty that would have forced the tie.

Without Inter’s own midfielder on the pitch, a regular pitcher, the Tottenham player took responsibility: “Technically I threw it wrong. But I would throw it away again, although I would try to do better. “.