The ERC deputy who triumphs in Tik Tok for her attacks on the extreme right

Pilar Vallugera (ERC). (Photo: Europa Press News via Europa Press via Getty Images)

Pilar Vallugera (Barcelona, ​​1967) is amazed by the repercussion that some of her speeches in the Congress of Deputies have had on Tik Tok. This 53-year-old deputy did not even know the operation of this social network, which her children and thousands of young Spaniards use. Now she has become a viral phenomenon herself and has realized that Tik Tok is not only “for dancing or doing fun things”, but also has its politicized part. “We politicians must enter these areas to dismantle topics, false stories and fake news,” says the deputy from Esquerra Republicana.

She, who uses other types of networks such as WhatsApp, Twitter or Facebook, did not imagine that Tik Tok users – very young generations – were so interested in Politics. “It is a segment of youth that does expect us to make political comments and pay attention to us,” says Vallugera, who believes that young people have sometimes been unfairly judged for not being interested in what is happening in the country. “And what happens is that we are not on those platforms. If you offer good political content that speaks of freedom, they are not so far from us or so disinterested, ”he celebrates.

One of his most watched videos is his speech in Congress, addressing the deputy of Vox, Macarena Olona, ​​to talk to her about sexist violence. The ERC account in which it has been published has no more than 11,000 followers, but these images have already accumulated 1.2 million views.

In the video, Vallugera criticizes that the ultra-rightist formation defends that violence has no gender. “What you don’t have is shame,” he snaps. “The women are to blame …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.