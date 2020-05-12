From Becky Lynch to “The Man”, a meteoric rise

Two years ago, Becky Lynch was a fighter from the upper middle of the roster. No one hesitated to point it out as the Weak link of the four NXT riders.

Charlotte was increasing her reigns, Sasha and Bayley were having a great time, fighting in a RAW full of stars like Nia Jax, Alexa Bliss or Ronda Rousey herself.

Everything changed in Summerslam. Carmella had to put her title at stake against the Irish and the daughter of the legendary Ric Flair in a triple threat.

Charlotte ended up winning that night, and when it seemed Becky was approaching to congratulate her friend, she suddenly started attacking her fiercely.

The public exploded. These types of character changes tend to please the respectable and much more, especially in the case of a fighter who did not receive the opportunities she deserved.

The era of a dominant character began, with peculiar but firm promos, similar to those of Stone Cold and CM Punk, brimming with self-esteem.

He left behind great moments, such as the Smackdown title victory against Charlotte at HIAC 2018. We also keep his assault on the RAW roster and his pose against Ronda Rousey on the retina. with a shattered nose and a bloody face.

The Man became the media phenomenon that WWE needed, in the new face of the company. We must take into account that This stage coincided with the rest of Roman Reigns to combat his leukemia.

Back in 2019, the same night he failed to win the Asuka SD Women’s Champion, he entered the Royal Rumble by surprise, winning it and aiming to dethrone Ronda at Wrestlemania. We all know the rest of the story.

A reign that is already a history of wrestling

Since that historical night April 2019, Becky Lynch has been a RAW champion. Facing rivals of all kinds and conditions, call them Charlotte, Asuka, Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler …

The Man was defeating them all. Criticisms of his character began to resonate strongly. What if Lynch is outshining emerging talentwhat if burying fighters with a future like Kairi Shane, what if after her reign, the next champion will not have enough credibility…

Becky Lynch has been a sales phenomenon. People have paid a lot for her T-shirts, her merchandising, to see her fight live …

He has perfectly fulfilled his role, which was none other than being the face of the company, fighting and working 365 days a year, going to presentations and galas to promote WWE and (literally) breaking his face for WWE.

A nice ending without kayfabe

No one would have known how to Booke the end of Becky Lynch’s reign. Someone would have ended up in the wrong place if it had been done cleanly, or if it had been done dirty.

The end of this story is not what we fanatics imagined, but It is the end that The G.O.A.T. it deserves, walking home to enjoy being a mom and knowing that he leaves without losing his title.

Good luck to Asuka and above all, #ThankYouBecky

Remember that Planeta Wrestling, WWE’s number one website in Spanish continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group