The era of hypercars begins with victory of the Toyota # 8

The era of hypercars has started as the previous one ended: with a victory for Toyota. Of course, it was not a walk, far from it, as in the past, although the Japanese brand has already been winning the 6 hours of Spa for seven consecutive years. The Toyota GR010 Hybrid # 8 Brendon Hartley, Kazuki Nakajima Y Sebastien Buemi beat Signatech Alpine # 36 of André Negrao, Nicolas Lapierre and Matthieu Vaxiviere, in a race in which it was clear that these new regulations can add much more excitement to the race.

This result cannot be understood in the highest category without considering the gross error of Kamui kobayashi. The Japanese marred the options of the Toyota # 7 when it crashed in the area above the Spa track. He went alone against the wall, and his resounding error sent him to the bottom, and even after they were penalized for a touch with a GT during an overtaking.

Had there been the rivals who will be at Le Mans, such as the Glickenhaus, they might not have reached the podium either.

Although the performance has allowed them to be closely matched, this mistake by Koabayashi cost him and him dearly. Mike conway already Jose Maria Lopez, which came to dominate much of this historic race for being the first of a new era.

From the first hours, the Alpine showed that it was not going to make things easy for Toyota. After the accident Kobayashi, went ahead until strategy and a timely penalty allowed # 8 to escape ahead and maintain control over the French car.

The options for # 36 were about to be ruined by a somewhat extreme overtaking in the area of ​​the Eau Rouge with Anthony Davidson of LMP2 JOTA # 38. The reflexes of the black Brazilian, who did not reduce, prevented a serious accident.

The truth is that this race has confirmed that there may even be a battle with the LMP2, since the new BoP imposed by the FIA ​​and the ACO, with the arrival of the IMSA regulations, has led to a fight in the early stages of the race. race.

Intense fight in LMP2, as always

What does not change with respect to the previous era is the intense struggle that those in the LMP2 category always leave behind. The victory went to United Autosport # 22, driven by the ‘rookie’ Fabio Schrer, Phil Hanson and Filipe Albuquerque, that benefited from the abandonment of G-Drive # 26 and were able to sustain those of JOTA # 38 of Roberto González, Antonio Félix Da Costa and Anthony Davidson, which almost caused a serious scare.

In this category with such equality, there were images such as that of the very veteran Juan Pablo Montoya to the limit of the accident with the DragonSpeed, although there was nothing to regret more than a good scare.

In this category Roberto Merhi rolled again, but the Valencian did not have much luck this time. His G-Drive # 25, which he took with John Falb and Rui Andrade, finished 10th in its category, far from the top positions.

Miguel Molina, on the podium

The Spaniards in the GTEPro category had better judgment. The AF Corse # 52 of Miguel Molina Y Daniel Sierra finished third, behind the winner, the already usual Porsche # 92 of Kevin Estre Y Neel jani, and the other AF Corse, # 51, piloted by veterans Alessandro Pier Guidi Y James Calado.

In a very regular race and with battle, but this time without problems, on the part of # 52, Molina knew how to deal with much of the race with faster relays than those of his partner and there were even moments when a change was considered. position with the other team car.

Fourth place, a wooden medal in the category, went to the # 63 Corvette from Antonio Garcia Y Oliver gavin, in his last race. The Briton puts an end to his long career as a driver, in which the victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans remain to be remembered.

As for the always entertaining GTEAm category, the winner was the Ferrari # 83 of the AF Corse deprived of François Perrodo, Nicklas Nielsen Y Alessio Rovera, which beat Aston Martin # 33 of the TF Sports of Ben Keating, Felipe Fraga Y Dylan Pereira. Both arrived on the same lap and almost fighting for victory until the final moments.

Next appointment of the WEC: June 13, 8 am in Portimao.