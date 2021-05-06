“The equipment is plugged in and it is not going to let go of anything at all”

05/06/2021 at 5:35 PM CEST

The Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordán assured about the last four LaLiga games, with the visit to Real Madrid as the first date, that “the equipment is very plugged in and is not going to let go of anything at all“, since he has” nice challenges “left and he still has” options to do great things “like trying to” get as high as possible. “

“We have shown it in these two seasons. With Monchi, with Lopetegui and with a great group. When we’ve had a blow, we’ve always gotten up. There is nothing else to go on and on. We are not going to give up and we have a very high motivation because we play very important things. We are going to death to win on Sunday, “Jordán said in an interview with the Sevilla media.

The Girona-born, a key piece in coach Julen Lopetegui’s scheme throughout the season, stressed that, despite Monday’s “painful” defeat against Athletic (0-1) that has made it almost impossible for them to fight for LaLiga, the team He’s not going to throw in the towel because “there are four very important games left” and Sunday’s in Valdebebas “is key”.

“We have our competitive gene. I don’t like to do the math, but I hope we win all four games and he gives us to be as high as possible. It would be very nice. The Spanish Super Cup, getting into the top 3 of LaLiga, the points record …, these are very nice incentives and I am convinced that the team will go to the death“, he asserted.

The Sevilla midfielder, after the “blow” suffered against Athletic Bilbao, insisted that they are training well and have recovered from a defeat that did them “a lot of damage”, since they were “there on their own merits”.

“The goal hurt us a lot, the next day we rested and were able to reflect and yesterday we gave it a mental twist, preparing for the next challenge“he explained.

With just two weeks off since the summer, like the entire Sevilla squad, due to the Europa League won against Inter and the European Super Cup lost to Bayern Munich, Jordán has accumulated 3,110 minutes played in 47 games (32 in the League, 7 in the Champions League). , 7 in the Cup and the European Super Cup), with 2 goals and 7 assists.

He specified that he has been experiencing some discomfort for two weeks, although he will be able to finish “at a high level and happy” a season that he described as “spectacular”, arguing that the team has competed on all fronts and managed to “qualify for the Champions League. five days to go, which is something incredible. “

The 26-year-old Regencós midfielder recalled that last season they lost at the Bernabéu in a match in which a goal was disallowed, but in which they had “options”, and appealed to offer the “highest level” on Sunday. and to “press up and generate chances”, because they want to “be protagonists” in Valdebebas.

He also highlighted the growth that the Nervión neighborhood club maintains, since “to be fighting for the title with five days to go is to be proud of.”

“We have taken a step forward and I don’t know if it will be this year, but we are going to try. If not, as I read to Monchi, I think we have come to stay. The club wants to continue growing, it is taking very firm steps and hopefully we can continue to be there, “said Jordán.

Regarding his “dream” of reaching the Spanish national team, the Catalan said that “it is something that is there, a challenge” that he does not hide and for which he works every day, and added that, “if he had to change” his holidays for playing the Eurocup, “it would be spectacular” and that he always tries to “look for the positive side” and will continue to prepare for when “the opportunity comes”.