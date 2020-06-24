The JC Ferrero Equelite Sport Academy has announced the postponement of its 25th Anniversary Academia by Reina tournament, which was to be held from July 1 and will be held in Villena from July 29 to August 2.

The tournament management has decided this postponement after consulting with the Generalitat Valenciana, and observing the current regulations and its current restrictions on events in the region; and, on the other hand, after the events of the Adriatic Tour -promoted by Djokovic- which has raised concern about Covid-19 due to infections.

At Equelite they try to hold such a significant tournament with the greatest security and with public assistance.

The competition, which is charitable, will take place on fast track, once agreed with the players due to the proximity of ATP events on hard surfaces. And the program that will follow is the same, that is, the inaugural exhibition match on Wednesday the 29th with Juan Carlos Ferrero, David Ferrer, Roberto Bautista and Pablo Carreño; followed by the league games, between Thursday, July 30 and Saturday, August 1, in which the Australian Alex De Miñaur, the Portuguese Joao Sousa, and the Spanish Pablo Carreño, Feliciano López, Alejandro Davidovich and Carlos Alcaraz will meet.

The finals for third place and for the title of the tournament will take place on Sunday, August 2, at 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. and before the cameras of Teledeporte TVE, as in previous days.

JC Ferrero Equelite Sport Academy has communicated the validity of the tickets purchased by fans for the new date or the refund of the amount thereof to those who cannot attend the new call.

The 25th anniversary tournament has the support of Postres Reina, Valencian Generalitat, Alicante Provincial Council, Villena City Council, Isdin, Royal Spanish Tennis Federation and Tennis Federation of the Valencian Community.

Contagion in the Adriatic

Photography: Goyo Ybort

The Covid-19 disease, which causes the 2019-nCoV coronavirus, affects (as of the closing of this information) more than 9.1 million people worldwide, exceeding the 470,000 deaths reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) ; and some of the most recently infected celebrities are four tennis players participating in the Adriatic Tour exhibition tournament, which promoted Serbia to Croatia as world number one and chairman of the ATP players council, Novak Djokovic.

From this event they have been contaminated, testing positive for Covid-19, Djokovic himself and his wife Jelena, the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov – who could have played affected -, the Croatian Borna Coric, the Serbian Viktor Troicki, and it seems that also the wife pregnant with the latter; and even Djokovic and Dimitrov’s coaches could have tested positive.

Novak himself stated in a statement: “We organized the tournament at the time the virus weakened, believing that the conditions for organizing it had been met… I am very sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope this does not complicate anyone’s health situation and that everyone is well. ” And the Serb acknowledged that he would go into isolation for two weeks, with another analysis being carried out in between.

For its part, the ATP has wished for “a complete and rapid recovery for the players and members of their teams who tested positive on the Adria Tour.”

The Association continues to urge adherence to responsible social distancing and health and safety guidelines to contain the spread of the virus.

In planning the resumption of the ATP Tour season, starting August 14, ATP and other stakeholders have made comprehensive plans to mitigate risks through various precautions and protocols that will be implemented at their events; and continues planning and adjusting these precautions and protocols according to updated medical information and prioritizing safety with each decision.