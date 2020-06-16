The undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, presents his weekly report on the advance of the pandemic of the coronavirus COVID / 19 in Mexico, from the state of Tlaxcala where the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, found on a working tour.

Since February 28, 415 thousand 97 people have been studied, of which 150 thousand 264 have tested positive for COVID-19; of the total, there are 20,392 active confirmed cases and 17,580 deaths, said López-Gatell.

The Health subsector explained that the Regional Traffic Light shows activities that may reopen in the face of the New Normal.

Mexico exceeded 150,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday with a total of 17,580 deaths since the start of the pandemic, at the end of last February, Mexican health authorities reported last Monday afternoon.

The director of Epidemiology, José Luis Alomía, said in a press conference that during the day 3,427 new cases were notified, which represents an increase of 2.3% compared to the 146,837 that had accumulated until Sunday.

The number of deaths reported this day was 439 deaths to reach 17,580, which reflected a 2.5% increase compared to the 17,141 cases the previous day, said Alomia when presenting the report.

Authorities have reports of 1,615 suspicious deaths that must await the results of laboratory studies to confirm whether COVID-19 was the cause. Since the start of the pandemic 415,095 people have been studied as COVID suspects, of which 211,616 had a negative test result and 53,217 others are in the suspect group and awaiting laboratory results.

The main burden of the disease is located in Mexico City and the State of Mexico, both in confirmed cases and in active cases and also in deaths.Alomia noted that of the universe of 150,264 confirmed cases, a total of 20,392 presented their symptoms in the last fourteen days for what is considered the active part of the disease caused by SARS-CoV2.

The director of Epidemiology confirmed that the country’s hospital network has 10,679 (45%) of the 23,941 general beds occupied for coronavirus patients whose condition is not serious. He confirmed that of the 8,963 intensive care beds that the hospital network has, employed 3,223, representing 39% of the total.

Mexico kept its non-essential economy closed during the months of April and May, in which it applied contingency and confinement measures to its population, and from June started the new normal stage with a gradual opening based on a four-color traffic light in the states of the country.

The country entered this week the third week of a new normality with half the country in a situation of maximum contagion and restriction measures that correspond to the red color of the epidemiological traffic light with which the authorities regulate activities.

The other half of the country is located in the orange traffic light zone, so restaurants, cinemas, theaters and gyms can operate with a capacity of around 25% and according to appointments to comply with the corresponding sanitary measures.

