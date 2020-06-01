Notimex.- The undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, called on the population to be attentive to the traffic light of the Covid-19 epidemic and to attend to the respective measures of each state.

“We invite all the people of Mexico to keep an eye on the state of the traffic light in their locality, state, municipality. This is going to change continuously and we will be reporting it every week, “he said.

Through his official Twitter account, he explained that it will be through the afternoon conference at the National Palace where the status of the irrigation traffic light for each town will be announced each week. Also, he said, it will be available through the page www.coronavirus.gob.mx.

The official recalled that tomorrow the “new normal” will begin in the country, which “means that we have to change our way of behaving individually, mainly in terms of personal hygiene, and also with respect to others in the pubic space ”.

In the New Normal, as of June 1, the traffic light of epidemiological risk will regulate the return of people to public space and productive and educational activities.

He explained that the hazard light, which contains the colors green, yellow, orange and red, will indicate the reopening of work, school and recreation activities.

“In the transition to the new normal, these activities must be regulated according to the risk, the probability that there is intense transmission of the disease or that an epidemic intensity of Covid-19 is observed at that time, which can jeopardize the resurgence or expansion of the epidemic, “he added.

However, he stressed that the traffic light is changing, so a demarcation that has the color green can change from one week to another to yellow or red.

“Let’s not lose sight of the fact that this is changing, at times a municipality may be yellow and the following week it may turn green or it may turn orange or even red. It depends on strictly following the interventions that must be taken care of at any time.

“If the rules are not followed accordingly with the traffic lights, what will happen is that each municipality and each state will begin to have a greater number of infections, the epidemic may reemerge and then they will have to have progressively more restrictive measures that are not convenient to public life, to praise and that they return us to previous stages of epidemic control, “he said.

