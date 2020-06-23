The undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, talks during an interview with Efe, last June 10 in Mexico City (Mexico). . / José Méndez

The undersecretary of Health, Hugo López -Gatell, presents the weekly report on the progress of the pandemic of the coronavirus COVID-19 in Mexico.

« The epidemic is still active, but the speed with which cases are occurring is decreasing, » explained the Health official.

The undersecretary indicated that 16 states are at a red light and 16 at orange traffic lights, 22 days from the new normal.

López-Gatell highlighted that the trend of the epidemic curve shows a clear stagnation of the cases; He warns that cases would increase throughout the week, but it is notorious that the rate at which the epidemic curve grows is decreasing.

Currently in Mexico there are 185,122 confirmed cases accumulated by coronavirus, 23,155 active infections (presented symptoms in the last 14 days) and are 22,584 deaths. In relation to the previous day, 4,577 new infected patients were reported, which represents an increase of 2.5 percent. Additionally, they were accounted for 1,874 suspected deaths.

Regarding observation entities, the State of Mexico stood out for tripling its suspected cases, so that in the next few days it would have a significant increase in confirmed casesYes, if one takes into account that the positivity index is close to 43 percent.

Currently the State of Mexico has 29,424 accumulated positives, of these 2,400 are active, in addition 3,415 dead. The entity already maintains an occupation of 69% in hospital beds and 65% in beds with ventilators.

15 states They’re in Red light (maximum alertness) and the 17 remaining in orange, what represents high risk.

On the figures by state, the data show that the Mexico City continues to record the highest number of infections and deaths nationwide, with 42,903 and 5,515, respectively.

Likewise, regarding the confirmed active cases at the head, the Mexico City (3,935) and they follow the State of Mexico (2,400), Puebla (1,681), Tabasco (1,275), Veracruz (1,193), Guanajuato (1,133), Tamaulipas (997), Jalisco (919) and Nuevo León (897). The three entities with the least amount are Zacatecas with 189, Chihuahua with 163, and Colima with 98.

According to official counts, the five most affected entities, in relation to people who have passed away due to illness, are the Mexico City at the head, followed by the State of Mexico (3,415), Baja California (1,768), Veracruz (1,267), Sinaloa (1,032), Puebla (966) and Tabasco (909).Regarding the number of accumulated suspicious cases, the figure rises to 57,281. The total number of people studied with suspected coronaviruses in the country is 488,550.

The incidence rate of active cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the country is 18.11. The Mexican capital is the state with the highest disease burden within the active epidemic with 43.67, also standing out Tabasco with 49.56, Baja California Sur with 29.94, Yucatan with 29.65 and Tamaulipas with 27.31.

In hospital occupation and availability, as of June 21, the IRAG Network reported that There are 14,566 general IRAG beds available and 11,491 (44%) occupied. With fan, to 5,304 patients can access before 3,267 or 38% occupation. Of the 890 reporting hospitals, 846 or 95% did report to the system.

Health centers for the care of patients with coronavirus continue to register capacity saturation. According to the data of the Secretary of Health, until the last cut, at the national level, 56% of general hospitalization sites are available and 44% occupied. In beds with fans 62% are available and 38% have reached the limit of their capacity.

However, in the Mexico City it only has a capacity of 31% of total general hospital beds before a 69% occupancy. Regarding care with fans, said entity has a 55% full spaces and 45% availability.

As part of the weekly update of data on the demographic distribution of the disease, Alomía explained that the median age of people who have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus is 45 years and it has affected 55% men while women 45%.

People who have died from COVID-19 are for the most part male sex (66%) and the remaining percentage (34%) corresponds to women who have died from the disease. The average age in this category is 61 years.

Regarding the comorbidities associated with accumulated deaths, the SSa reported that the main three are hypertension, diabetes and obesity. Just the 29% of people who have died of coronavirus do not have diseases as a history.

In addition to this, as of June 21, 2020, 50 maternal deaths from COVID-19, with a lethality of 3.8 percent.

On the international scene, there have been 8,860,331 positive cases accumulated in the world. Of that total, 1,928,576 (22%) belongs to the group of patients who are assets and sources of contagion. The global case-fatality rate is at 5.3 percent.

America remains the continent most affected by the pandemic, as it is home to 54.9%, 1,059,132 confirmed active cases, while Europe 14.2%, 273,089 cases.

