Update (05/17/2020 4:00 PM)

For the second time in the past few days, the Epic Games Store is experiencing issues on its servers. This was confirmed by Epic Games through a statement.

In a Twitter post, Epic Games announced that they are aware that players are having problems with their laucher and online services. The good news is that the company is already working to find a solution to the problem.

“We are aware that some players are experiencing problems with the Epic Games Launcher and online services. We are investigating and will give an update as soon as we can.

We are aware that players are experiencing issues with the Epic Games Launcher and online services. We’re investigating, and we’ll provide an update as soon as we can. – EOS Status (@EOSStatus) May 17, 2020

Original note (05/24/2020

This morning leaked information that revealed the rumor that the Epic Games Store would give away Grand Theft Auto V is true. The above aroused the hype of a lot of players who ran to download it. Unfortunately, many have been unable to do so, as the store fell. The funny thing is that this also affected Fortnite.

Through its Twitter account and its support site, Epic Games reported that there are problems in the Epic Games Store. This means that players who want to enter the PC games store cannot do so and that when they try, they only receive an error screenshot.

As you can imagine, Epic Games is already working on a solution. So we recommend you be patient and come back later for your copy of Grand Theft Auto V.

We are currently experiencing high traffic on the Epic Games Store. We are aware that users may be encountering slow loading times, 500 errors, or launcher crashing at this time and we are actively working to scale. We’ll provide an update as soon as we can. – Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) May 14, 2020

Fortnite also has problems

It is worth mentioning that this situation did not remain in the Epic Games Store, since Fortnite is also having problems. What happens is that the situation is also affecting Fortnite.

What happens is that Epic Games reported that there are also problems logging into the Battle Royale. It also has bugs in its item store.

And you, have you been affected by these problems? Tell us in the comments.

