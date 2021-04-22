The Epic Games Store adds more software for Windows

The Epic Games Store pretends to be much more than a store that sells video games, and for this reason it expanded its offer of PC software. Although since December of last year it was already possible to download Spotify for Windows from this platform, in the last hours added a handful of tools more.

Among the applications that were added to the Epic Games Store, the browser stands out Brave and the 3D model generator KenShape. Also available iHeartRadio, albeit only in North America, and the digital painting application Krita. Another important piece of information is that the service also incorporated itch.io, the independent DRM-free games store.

PC software already has its own section in the Epic Games Store, and this means that Epic Games’ interest in offering an alternative marketplace for Windows is genuine. The next applications to be added to the catalog will be Discord and Houseparty.

Epic Games Store wants to succeed where Microsoft Store couldn’t

Installing software in Windows has never been too complicated, at least with everyday programs. Enter the web page of a utility, download the installer, run it and wait for the process to finish does not qualify as a difficult task.

However, the idea of ​​bringing all your PC applications together in one place was not a bad idea. In particular, to limit the circulation of malware or apocryphal versions of the most wanted programs. That the best software and the most outstanding developers coexist under the same roof. The premise is simple, functional, and long used on other platforms.

But Microsoft Store did not meet expectations and it never emerged as a strong alternative for Windows users to consider. This was mainly due to the absence of many popular tools (Chrome and Zoom are not available in the store, for example) and the multiplication of deceptive applications -many paid- or with very bad reviews. For this reason, the Epic Games Store wants to succeed where the official alternative for Windows has not yet done so.

It won’t be easy for Epic Games to convince top developers to bring their software onto the platform, but it has tools to seduce them. For example, the company does not keep any percentage of the purchases made within the applications that are downloaded through its store, something that does happen in other services of this type.

