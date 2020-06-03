“It is a beautiful fish of 5,700 kilos,” said Mauricio Manuel Martínez yesterday, proud to land the Eo bell, the first for this 60-year-old riparian. The fisherman, a native of Cornellana (Salas), but a resident of Gijón, confesses a lover of Eo, where he premiered yesterday, fifteen days after Íñigo Fernández caught the first salmon in Asturias in Narcea.

The Salense premiered in the Carbayón preserve in Santiago, which he planned to share with some friends of León, but because of the state of alarm they were eager. “It is a satisfaction to get the first salmon out of Eo,” said Martínez, whose first intention was to share it with his friends from León, but he eventually sold it to La Sidrería-Marisquería El Campanu, which will open its doors to the public within a few dates in Gijón, JM CARBAJAL reports.

Mauricio Manuel Martínez delivered the piece to the hotelier José Manuel Mori Cuesta, “El Marqués”, yesterday afternoon in Ribadesella (La Ría del Campanu). The Eo bell sale was closed for 600 euros, “a symbolic price for my friendship with El Marqués, to help him with his new restaurant,” explained the fisherman.

Regarding the circumstances of his capture, Martínez explained that “I arrived at the river at around seven thirty in the morning and first I was bitten by one that I had for a while and released. I threw it again and took it out, it was cool and fought. There is more salmon, at least half a dozen, “he adds to animate a season that is being very weak in the Eo as far as the influx of fishermen is concerned. Not surprisingly, yesterday six fishermen were counted in the Asturian section of this border river. The pandemic and the impossibility of crossing the border especially affect a river like the Eo, shared by Galicians and Asturians.

The Salense fisherman praised the good state of the river, which he has frequented for years: “I see it as perfect, totally fished”. It has another reserve more reserved in this channel for the month of July, specifically the Cairo reserve, and also another reserve to fish in the Cares. Despite the strangeness of this season delayed by the pandemic, Martínez defends the safety of the sport. “In the river no one is infected as long as you have a head. Here there is no risk,” adds this riparian.

The first salmon of the Eo was made to wait, especially considering that last year it was caught on April 18 by the Lugo woman Marta Geada, who also became the first woman to fish a bell in the Eo. That specimen weighed 6,960 kilos. Although yesterday’s did not reach this weight, it did have a good size, especially for the dates in which it was fished. “At this time, it is normal for them to be five kilos and below,” said the agent of the kindergarten of the Natural Environment Carlos González, in charge of measuring the animal, 82 centimeters long, in the Xesteira refuge. “Carbayón preserve, shared with Galicia, is a crossing site, but there is a very large well and there were more salmon. He was lucky,” he added.

