“The environment is more difficult for a coach who does not have Real Madrid players”

07/01/2021 at 10:48 PM CEST

Former Blaugrana Xavi Hernández, current Al-Sadd coach, analyzed the trajectory of the Spanish team during the European Championship and assured that Luis Enrique Martínez has it more complicated by the pressure that comes from the Madrid environment for not having summoned any Real Madrid player.

Speaking to #Vamos de Movistar +, Xavi stressed that “it is difficult with the environment that exists, which is very demanding and critical, and more for a coach who does not have Real Madrid players, because the environment of the team is Madridista. In the end you have to accept the criticism, evade and focus on the game. It already happened to us. We have to wait. They are in the quarterfinals and they are doing very well. “

The former Spanish international considers that “the criticism seems to me something within the normality, we live it from within. The environment in Spain is very critical, demanding. It is a pity. There is no team in the press. That is why it is more difficult for Spain to win titles. We achieve it with our generation, but it is complicated. “

Xavi was optimistic about the options of the Spanish team. “I think they can win the Euro, we are candidates. Luis Enrique works very well and has very clear ideas. There have been many surprises in the tournament and Spain may be one of the candidates. The way has been paved. “

Xavi also appreciated Pedri’s great performance. As he acknowledged, “his age is surprising. With his years, to demonstrate this soccer ability … He is intelligent, he has the ability to play one on one, a great vision to make the last pass … It is a talent that must be taken care of. He’s making a difference. “

GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR PEDRI

The Al-Sadd coach downplayed the fact that Pedri has also been called up to play the Olympics. “Have fun. He is 18 years old. We have all played 70 or 75 games during a season. He sure wants to go to the Games a lot. At the time I was very excited. Barcelona has other interests, but the footballer is intelligent and wants to take advantage of this opportunity. “

The ex blaugrana also spoke of the situation of his ex-teammate Leo Messi, who is free after his contract with FC Barcelona has ended. “Sergio Ramos is also a free agent. Let’s see how the situation remains. I see Messi happy at Barça. Everything indicates that he is going to renew and I wish him all the best. Leo needs Barça and Barça needs Leo. I imagine that in a few days the renewal will be announced, “he commented. And added that “Messi seeks happiness and at Barça he will find it again. Although I am not in the day to day of the club. Leo finished contract and there has been a change of president. Is not easy”.

On his possible return to Barcelona, ​​Xavi commented that “I have friendship with Laporta, but nothing more from there. I wish them the best, to Laporta as president, to Koeman as coach and to the players, since I am a friend of many. I always want Barcelona to win. “