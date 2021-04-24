the entry range of the firm is completely renewed

These three new smartphones from realme with 5G move in a price range close to 200 euros.

The activity is frantic within realme, and after yesterday presenting the realme 8 5G globally, today it has just launched in China the renewal of its entry range with three cheap terminals with 5G, the realme Q3, Q3i and Q3 Pro.

These three new mid-range terminals of the Chinese brand they are very similar on an aesthetic level, with a front part with a hole in the screen on the left side and a rear part with a rectangular camera module in the upper left corner and the manufacturer’s logo at the bottom, but inside they are equipped with different processors and the Q3 Pro is the only one that has an AMOLED panel and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

realme Q3, features and specifications

realme Q3 5G Specifications Dimensions 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.8 mm

189 grams Screen 6.5 inch IPS

120 Hz

Full HD + Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5GRAM 6 and 8 GB Realme UI 2.0 operating system based on Android 11 Storage 128 GB CamerasRear: 48 MP f / 1.8

Ultra wide angle camera: 8 MP f / 2.3

Macro camera: 2 MP f / 2.4

Lead: 16 MP f / 2.1Battery5,000 mAh with 30W fast chargeOtherSide fingerprint reader, Wifi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack portPriceStarting at 166 euros.

The first model of the three that the young Chinese brand has just presented is the realme Q3, which has a design similar to the realme 8 5G, in which the rear part that is occupied by the brand motto “Dare to Leap” framed by a colored band running down from the top of the phone and with a really nice mirror effect.

This terminal is equipped with a display 6.5 inch IPS with Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, being the only one of the three to have a chipset from the American manufacturer, which comes accompanied by two versions of 6 and 8 GB RAM and a single version of 128 GB of internal storage.

In the photographic section, this realme Q3 has a triple rear camera module composed of a 48 megapixel main sensor with focal aperture f / 1.8, one sensor 8 megapixel ultra wide angle with focal aperture f / 2.3 and a sensor 2 megapixel macro with focal aperture f / 2.4 and a front camera with a single sensor 16 megapixels with focal aperture f / 2.1.

As for the rest of the features, this smartphone has a battery of 5,000 mAh with 30W fast charge, 5G connectivity, Wifi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C, fingerprint reader on the side and a 3.5 mm headphone jack port.

As an operating system it has Android 11 running under its own customization layer, realme UI 2.0.

Go-to-market prices of the two available versions of the realme Q3 are the following:

realme Q3 6 + 128GB-1,299 yuan, about 166 euros to change.realme Q3 8 + 128GB – 1,299 yuan, about 179 euros to change.

realme Q3i 5G, all the information

realme Q3i 5G Specifications Dimensions 162.5 x 74.5 x 8.5 mm

185 grams Screen 6.5 inch IPS

90 Hz

Full HD + ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 700 5GRAM4 and 6GBRealme UI 2.0 operating system based on Android 11Storage128GBCamerasRear: 48 MP f / 1.8

B&W portrait camera: 2 MP f / 2.5

Macro camera: 2 MP f / 2.4

Lead: 16 MP f / 2.1Battery5,000 mAh with 18W fast chargeOtherSide fingerprint reader, Wifi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack portPriceFrom 128 euros.

This second model announced by the Chinese manufacturer differs aesthetically from the other two because its rear end has been stripped of the “Dare to Leap” and at the performance level it presents some cuts compared to the previous terminal.

Thus, this realme Q3i has the same screen as the Q3, but with a 90 Hz refresh rate, with a processor from the Chinese manufacturer MediaTek, specifically the Dimensity 700, which comes with two options of 4 and 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The rest of the specifications are the same as the realme Q3 except fast charging that is reduced to 18W.

The official prices of the realme Q3i in its two memory versions are the following:

realme Q3i 4 + 128GB-999 yuan, about 128 euros to change.realme Q3 6 + 128GB-1,099 yuan, about 140 euros to change.

realme Q3 Pro 5G, technical sheet

realme Q3 Pro 5G Specifications Dimensions 158.5 x 73.3 x 8.4 mm

179 grams 6.43-inch AMOLED screen

120 Hz

Full HD + ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 1100 5GRAM8GBRealme UI 2.0 operating system based on Android 11Storage128 and 256GBCamerasRear: 64 MP f / 1.8

Ultra wide angle camera: 8 MP f / 2.3

Macro camera: 2 MP f / 2.4

Lead: 16 MP f / 2.5 Battery 4,500 mAh with 30W fast charge Other Fingerprint reader under the screen, Wifi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, stereo speakers, USB-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack Price From 230 euros.

This is the most advanced smartphone of the three living up to its Pro surname and has a design very similar to that of the realme Q3, but without the color band below the brand motto.

The realme Q3 Pro is a device somewhat more contained and lighter than the previous two, especially since it has a somewhat smaller screen and a lower capacity battery and it is the only one of them that is equipped with a AMOLED panel and with an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Thus, this terminal has a screen6.43-inch AMOLED with Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a processor MediaTek Dimensity 1100 that comes accompanied by a single version of 8 GB of RAM memory and two versions of internal memory of 128 and 256 GB respectively.

On a photographic level, the realme Q3 Pro has a triple rear camera module similar to its smaller brothers in terms of secondary sensors, but with a 64 megapixel main sensor and it has a camera for selfies of the same resolution, 16 megapixels, but with a focal aperture f / 2.5.

Of the rest of the characteristics, the main differences with the other two terminals are that it is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery with 30 W fast charge, which has stereo speakers and which has Wifi 6.

The prices of the two options that are available of this realme Q3 Pro are the following:

realme Q3 Pro 8 + 128GB-1,799 yuan, about 230 euros to change.realme Q3 8 + 256GB -1999 yuan, about 256 euros to change.

