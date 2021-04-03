The entry of the Vox defector as head of Education in Murcia sparks controversy

The Official Gazette of the Region of Murcia has published this Saturday the dismissals and new appointments of the directors who will form part of the new Governing Council of the Murcia region.

Specifically, the entry in the Ministry of Education and Culture of the autonomic deputy defector of Vox is published, Maria Isabel Campuzano, and the mayor of Yecla, Marcos Ortuño, of the PP, in the Presidency, Tourism and Sports.

The BORM also publishes the cessation of Javier Celdrán Lorente, as counselor of the Presidency and Finance, by passing to another destination, in this case as counselor of the Economy, Finance and Digital Administration.

In addition, the cessation of Maria Cristina Sánchez López, as Minister of Tourism, Youth and Sports; and the cessation of Maria Esperanza Moreno Reventós, as Minister of Education and Culture, who will become Chief of Staff of the Presidency, with the rank of Director General.

The administration of the Autonomous Community of Murcia will be articulated in the Vice Presidency, which holds Isabel franco, which also holds the status of head of the Ministry of Women, Equality, LGTBI, Families and Social Policy, and in the ministries, which will also be ten although the name and powers of some of them change.

Thus, the powers of the new wallets as follows: Ministry of Women, Equality, LGTBI, Families and Social Policy; Ministry of the Presidency, Tourism and Sports; Ministry of Economy, Finance and Digital Administration; Ministry of Business, Industry and Spokesperson; Ministry of Education and Culture; Council of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Environment; Ministry of Transparency, Participation and Public Administration; Ministry of Development and Infrastructures; Health counseling; and the Ministry of Employment, Research and Universities.

300 people protest

About 300 people have starred this Saturday at the headquarters of the Murcian Government a rally for public education for the incorporation of Campuzano as Minister of Education.

Convened by the Platform by the Public School of the Region of Murcia, has highlighted the support with its presence of Pedro Alberto Cruz, counselor of that portfolio in the Government who presided with an absolute majority of the PP Ramón Luis Valcárcel, the writers Jerónimo Tristante and José Daniel Espejo, the playwrights Joaquín Lisón and Juan Montero Lax and the theater producer Nacho Vilar.

The regional deputies of the PSOE Antonio José Espín and Alfonso Martínez Baños, the purple regional leader, Javier Sánchez Serna; its spokesperson in the Murcia City Council, Ginés Ruiz, as well as those responsible for UGT and CC OO.

LGTBIQ + organizations have been noted with their rainbow flags as capes, and the Feminist Forum of Murcia with its purple flags, which have been joined by green t-shirts with the slogan “Public school of all and for all”, the same ones that were used in protests with the educational policy of the Government of Mariano Rajoy.

There have also been banners that have emerged after the unsuccessful motion of censure of the PSOE and Cs against the Murcian Government headed by the PP of Fernando López Miras: “What a letter I have: parental veto, school check, end of public school”, “What is left for you to sell to hold onto the couch, López Miras”, “Where do you say that Miras sells counseling?” and “No to fascism in education and culture.”

“The far right is the Trojan horse of any democratic system, so this money laundering that the PP has done will cost us a lot, incorporating it into his government today, “summarized Sánchez Serna.

In his opinion, measures announced in the press by Campuzano such as the parental veto and the school check, suppose “impose censorship in classrooms and to subsidize without dissimulation the private education at the expense of the public one “.