Millions of people live with passion the adventures of their team or their favorite player in a certain sports discipline. In many of the cases, all these protagonists acquire the vitola of superior beings, who with their actions or declarations, mark the thoughts of all their fans.

Many of them take advantage of this pull that they have of broadcasting messages when they are active to start a business journey. With having the name or face of that sports protagonist, a company can have a long way to its success, and this is a detail that many of the best world athletes do not overlook.

In this sense, the sports betting house Betway has collected in a recent study a great example of first-line active professional athletes, who have embarked on the adventure of undertaking. Cristiano Ronaldo, Fernando Alonso, Rafa Nadal, Valentino Rossi or Serena Williams are some of the sports celebrities who have taken the step of investing and trying to find a remnant in the face of when their sports career comes to an end.

The case of the Portuguese soccer star powerfully attracts attention, according to his success and great entrepreneurial work in these years, in which he combines this facet with football at the highest level. The current Juventus player from Turin has 21 companies in which he has a stake, covering many niche markets to which the image of CR7 comes without any problems, and in a simple way. Being such a famous character is the key to making many of these products work. To speak of Cristiano Ronaldo is to speak of professionalism, and that also translates into all his companies, a fact that does not go unnoticed by all potential clients.

Without a doubt, the case of the former Real Madrid footballer is the most notorious, due to the large number of companies he owns. Many other athletes of the aforementioned seek to imitate these forms of business adapted to their more accessible potential clients, and thus ensure a livelihood at this time, and in the near future.

