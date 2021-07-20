The entrepreneur looking for more electric cars in Mexico | Tec Review

After the storm comes calm and even flashes of inspiration. So it happened to Hector Cesar Ruiz Garcia, who in 2011 decided to create his own electric car and is now looking for more electric cars in Mexico.

After a series of expenses resulting from maintenance and repair of a station wagon (gasoline engine and automatic transmission) that finally did not solve the problem, he decided to change his strategy.

“It was when I thought that the best thing would be to have an electric car,” says Ruiz García, in an interview for Tec Review.

Could there be more electric cars in Mexico?

So he first thought about buying a completely new electric vehicle, but they hadn’t arrived in Mexico yet. In the United States there was already Leaf, from Nissan, but its price was high, equivalent to that of a luxury unit.

Héctor burned his ships: he wasted that family truck and decided to convert a modest Volkswagen Sedan car, known in Mexico as a vocho, to electric.

He asked experts, read specialized magazines about these types of conversions and, finally, learned that the mecca of the matter was in the neighboring country to the north, where he undertook the trip.

“In 2012 I took a seven-day course in San José, California. I paid $ 1950 for it, plus travel, lodging and plane costs, ”says Ruiz.

There they taught him the step by step of transformation. He returned to Mexico, his native country, and then in 2103 he applied that knowledge to the car, which to date drives with a maximum speed of 140 kilometers (km) per hour and autonomy of up to 250 km.

Héctor is not a mechanic or an automotive engineer, but a computer science graduate from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), where he acquired a taste for research, which is very useful to start his business.

Once converted cars can be registered with the authorities as electrical units, so they circulate every day and do not require verification.

“My 100% electric car I have used it on many trips to Puebla, Toluca and Morelos; I have traveled about 70,000 km ”, he talks.

In 2016 he formally started the business and currently has more than 20 converted cars in his workshop, located in the State of Mexico.

Also selling parts for electric cars and consulting on the subject is part of the venture.

With a minimum of 130,000 pesos the conversion is achieved

The minimum cost in Héctor’s workshop for the conversion of a compact car is 165,000 pesos, which achieves a maximum speed of 100 km per hour (km / h) and a range of 70 km. It would be the basic version.

However, the cost can be reduced to 130,000 pesos if the interested party only buys the parts from him and does the installation himself. According to Ruiz, with basic knowledge of mechanics it is possible to put it together.

“With a price similar to that of a new compact car, you can have a conversion with very good performance. The components have a durability of 10 years and the motor is maintenance free ”, he adds.

Héctor also has another car, a hybrid, model 2104, and he has been idle for more than a year, because he is fond of his four-wheeler work, which he uses every day.

“My electric car is the best vehicle I could have owned in my life. I would not change it for anything”.

An austere version of an electric car can fully charge its batteries in 10 hours, at any household outlet. In specialized cargo centers, time is cut in half.

Héctor asserts that with this type of vehicle an average fuel economy of eight to one is achieved, compared to a conventional vehicle.

“The most I have spent is 1,050 pesos of electricity, per two-month period, already including what is consumed by the refrigerator, the computer and other household appliances. And there are people who spend in a week 1000 pesos of pure gasoline “.

Like a fish in water

It clarifies that the ideal cars for conversion must be with manual transmission and simple mechanics such as the vocho, the combi, the brasilia or more recent models such as the mini cooper.

Y conversion is better than buying a factory electric car, in the sense that an old car is used that, otherwise, would continue to pollute while it rolls.

“Putting in new electric cars causes more and more traffic, but if you take the existing vehicle fleet and convert it, then no more traffic is generated and pollution is really reduced.”

Also, the electric vehicle in the city is like a fish in water. Really, big congested cities are better for you than the internal combustion engine car. Héctor explains why:

“The electric car is extremely efficient when the traffic rush arrives, it gives it more autonomy because that is where there is no electricity consumption. With the gasoline car it happens the other way around, in traffic jams the performance if, for example, it is 14 km per liter (km / l), it drops to 10 km / l ”.

Héctor had worked in large transnational companies in matters of his career, computer science; However, with the conversion of cars he has found his true passion and from which he draws his livelihood.

“My goal was to become independent, stop being an employee, and have my own electric car conversion business. Now I depend on something that excites me and has excited me for 10 years ”, he concludes.