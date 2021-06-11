The entire Scottish campus negative in PCR tests

06/10/2021

On at 22:39 CEST

SPORT.es

The Scottish team for Euro 2020 has tested negative in the protocol PCR tests prior to the start of the European continental tournament. After John fleck test positive during the concentration of the British team in Spain, the other teammates have tested negative and, in addition, the Sheffield United midfielder has returned to the concentration and will be ready for Scotland’s debut against the Czech Republic on Monday.

“It’s great that ‘Flecky ‘ be back. Obviously, she had a hard time testing positive and has been in her room ever since. So this morning he got a little applause from the guys & rdquor ;, acknowledged the forward Kevin Nisbet about John’s return Fleck to training sessions and under coach Steve Clarke.