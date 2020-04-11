The golfer Miguel Ángel Jiménez joins the criticism against the Government of Pedro Sánchez for the way of managing the crisis of coronavirus. The man from Malaga, who lives in the Dominican RepublicHe explained that he is “completely hooked on all the news from Spain. Here we are a little better. There is a tragedy, it is an imprisonment. We can’t have parties here, but we can go for a walk in the country.

«I wanted to stay here because it is where I have my residence and it is where I belong. I finished playing in New Port Beach on March 8 and I came from there, I was going to take two weeks off and then I would compete again, but everything was canceled, “he adds.

The Spaniard wanted to send a message of encouragement to his compatriots and sent a message to the rulers: «I want to give everyone a lot of encouragement and a little patience, we hope it ends as soon as possible. Now what you play, when this pandemic is over, is that there is a complete resignation of the entire Executive that we have in Spain for having deceived us in the way they have done, knowing that the recommendations of the WHO were already in February ”.

“The Barcelona Mobile Congress, the Geneva Motor Show had been canceled when there were almost no cases. As soon as it ends they all have to leave because what they have done is a tremendous deception to the Spanish people And what happened on March 8 with the feminist demonstration and on 9 with the VOX and see how Madrid is. And all the blame is on those who are ruling us, go away at once. I hope that what I just said is heard very loudly, “he said.