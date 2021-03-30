The entire future Universe was contained in the Big Bang

03/30/2021 at 10:29 AM CEST

Using computer simulations that allow describing the early formation of the Universe, scientists from the University of Göttingen, in Germany, and the University of Auckland, in New Zealand, have managed to establish what happened during the first billionth of a second following the Big Bang. They detected the formation of cosmic structures that perfectly express the distribution of galaxies in the current Universe, among other important aspects.

According to a press release, the background noise of the first gravitational waves, detected in the complex simulation, has not yet been recorded on Earth. Nor the formation of black holes that would arise from the uncontrolled collapse of the first structures in the Universe. Against this, the researchers believe that the system used in the new study could be useful in predicting the formation of the enigmatic black holes.

The representation of the primary Universe was made through microscopic clusters of the Big Bang: typical clusters have masses of only a few grams and fit in much smaller volumes than today’s elementary particles. The results of the study have been published in the journal Physical Review D, and could mark an important advance in terms of the use of computer simulations to describe the initial epoch of the Universe.

Details of the Children’s Universe

For Professor Jens Niemeyer, director of the Astrophysical Cosmology Group at the University of Göttingen and one of the authors of the study, “we have probably carried out the largest simulation of the smallest area of ​​the Universe that has been carried out so far. The physical space represented by our simulation would fit into a single proton a million times, “he said. According to scientists, the simulations allow to calculate more precise predictions of the properties of the first existing structures in the so-called infant universe.

In addition, although the tiny structures detected would have a very short life, their formation, movements and interactions would have generated a background noise of gravitational waves, which could be recorded in the future. Specialists also believe that the creation of small primordial black holes from the collapse of these structures is feasible. In the same order, they were able to observe the development of regions of higher density that are held together by their own gravity.

Expansion and density

The simulation results show the growth of small and extremely dense structures, practically following the inflation phase of the early Universe. Between the beginning and the end of the simulation, the studied area expanded at a rate of ten million times its initial volume, but nevertheless it is still much smaller than the interior of a proton.

The observations are consistent with theories that the early Universe may have undergone a prolonged period of expansion dominated by extremely dense structures, immediately after its inflation and before the onset of radiation dominance.

In short, the complex network of cosmic structures observed in this representation of the initial moments of the cosmos could provide valuable information to scientists and allow the development of models of the primary Universe. Those responsible for the new study even believe that the black holes that would form from these structures could be part of the mysterious dark matter in the Universe, which continues to intrigue experts.

Reference

Formation of inflation halos after inflation. Eggemeier B et al. Physical Review D (2021) .DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevD.103.063525

Photo:

Images of the simulations carried out. The growth of the structures and their density can be observed, although they are still much smaller than a proton. Credit: Jens Niemeyer, University of Göttingen.