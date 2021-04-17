The entire delegation of Puerto Rico that will go to the Olympic Games will be immunized



It is estimated that more Puerto Rican athletes attend than those who attended Rio 2016.

Photo: Cameron Spencer / Getty Images

The president of the Puerto Rico Olympic Committee (COpur), Sara Rosario assured that they will try to vaccinate the entire Puerto Rican delegation to attend the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. His goal and that of the committee will be to send the athletes “as healthy as possible”. So far there are 23 athletes who will represent Puerto Rico in the great sporting event.

100 days before the Tokyo Olympics, Puerto Rico works to increase enrollment and vaccinate athletes https://t.co/Fx067swwH9 – The New Day (@ElNuevoDia) April 14, 2021

Less than 100 days before the start of the Olympic Games, COpur has started preparations for the next sporting event. In conjunction with the Department of Recreation and Sports, the Department of Health and the Puerto Rican National Guard, have started with the first round of immunization for the sports community.

In a virtual press conference after the vaccination day, Sara Rosario showed her desire and intention to promote the immunization of athletes in order for the delegation to attend the event as healthy as possible. Furthermore, Rosario stated that most athletes have been vaccinated. The leaders also encouraged Puerto Rican athletes who reside or train in the United States, to place their respective dose.

HEALTH.

The @recreaydeportes and the Puerto Rico Olympic Committee (Copur) organized today a vaccination event for the athletes and coaches that will be part of the Puerto Rico delegation to the Tokyo Olympic Games pic.twitter.com/8ZvkYr45UJ – NoticiasXtra (@NoticiasXtra) April 14, 2021

The Puerto Rico Olympic Committee estimates that its delegation will reach the number of 43 participants. This represents an increase compared to those classified in the last Olympic Games in Rio in 2016. There are still between 100 and 110 athletes to compete, including those who participate in team sports.

Finally, Rosario commented that COpur hopes to receive four million dollars next week and four more at the end of June. This money is an estimate according to the local government budget.