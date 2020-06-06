The federal Ministry of Health presented the epidemiological risk traffic light that will operate next week and that displays all of Mexico in red

The Mexican republic in its entirety is in the red color of the traffic light epidemiological of the pandemic of COVID-19.

The traffic light is made up of four general indicators which are: percentage of hospital occupation of the SARI Network (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection), the percentage of positivity to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the trend of hospitalized cases and the trend of the COVID-19 syndrome.

As long as one of these four indicators is red, the entity’s traffic light will remain in that color.

In the case of City from Mexico, its IRAG hospital occupancy indicator is at 70 percent; that of COVID-19 positivity at 46 percent; the trend for hospitalized cases is green and the trend for COVID-19 syndrome is red.

The traffic light of epidemiological risk presented this Friday will be effective from Monday, June 8 to Sunday, June 14.

Therefore, in everything Mexico only hotels may operate; restaurants and cafes; hairdressers, beauty salons and barber shops; parks, squares and open public spaces; markets and supermarkets; gyms, swimming pools, sports and massage centers, with limited capacity.

Every Friday the epidemiological risk traffic light, which is obtained after the crossing of data between the state governments and the federal Secretary of Health.

Until June 5, in Mexico they add 110 thousand 026 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13 thousand 170 dead due to illness.

