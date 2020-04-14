After passing through the eShop of Nintendo Switch last December 12, Meridiem Games has announced on Twitter a great news, and that is that SuperEpic: The Entertainment War It is available in physical format for Spain.

SuperEpic: The Entertainment War Coming to Nintendo Switch in Standard Edition and Collector’s Edition

Cartridge-loving gamers can buy one of the most attractive metrodvania in recent months from their trusted store today. From the editor’s hand Meridiem Games we received this title developed by Undercoders, an independent study from Barcelona, ​​which puts us in the shoes of a rebellious raccoon who must face Regnantcorp in a dystopian future where a company that creates video games enslaves the population with its free and addictive proposals. Can there be a more original and frighteningly real premise than that of SuperEpic: The Entertainment War?

The video game has garnered positive reviews thanks to its audiovisual and playable section, with multiple humorous references at the same time that it offers a critique of how certain topics are addressed in our beloved sector, so I am sure that SuperEpic: The Entertainment War It is going to be one of those titles that will be worth having on our collection shelf for its unique personality. Eager to taste this metroidvania have spent their good months enjoying it, but sometimes the wait is worth it for collectors of material.

The physical version that brings us Meridiem Games It has suffered a slight delay with respect to its initially planned date of arrival in our country, but the wait is coming to an end, so you can buy it now in its standard edition or in a collector’s edition for your Nintendo Switch (and PS4). This aforementioned standard edition at the price of € 34.99 Own SuperEpic: The Entertainment War in a cartridge while the collector’s edition baptized as «Badge Edition»Add a set of pins of the main characters of the adventure in an exclusive case for € 49.95.

