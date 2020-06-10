Inequality and discrimination or classism based on such inequality is part of human relations in a profound and, to some extent, inextricable way.

We are only more aware of the inequalities that become fashionable, and only a handful of them have been the subject of scientific studies.

From ageism to fatphobia

Inequalities such as height (there is a correlation between wages and height of workers, and also between attractiveness and salary), age (there is already talk of ageism), strabismus, stuttering, ugliness (in some courts, more handsome actors are already offered to represent clients with scars on their faces because they receive higher percentage sentences), the extra kilos (there is already talk of fat phobia), the character (the kind, hypocritical and balls receive more gifts than the rest) …

As it explains Daniel Barnabas in his book The Diversity Trap:

Are systems of privileges, oppressions and reviews an effective way to deal with inequality ?; Where, then, was the capital-labor conflict? However, we must give an urgent answer to these questions, if we do not want the force of the collective to be diluted in the irremediable individualism of the identity.

Economic inequality is one of the main sources of social problems. However, tackling it is not easy.

Much research suggests that humans are tribal creatures, and consequently show a strong bias against those they perceive as different from them and favoritism towards those they perceive as similar.

So that, Where are we headed? Maybe two alternatives fit. May this delusion reach paroxysm and implode, as it did with Puritanism three centuries ago, and come a time of morally accepted political incorrectness….

Or what let’s develop an algorithm that allows calculating based on millions of parameters how discriminated one person is with respect to another. You take the app from your mobile, point to the person in front of you, calculate the phototype of the skin, height, facial symmetry, sex, ethnicity, income, diction, etc … and at the end assign it a number that you can compare with yours.

Based on that number, you establish a certain asymmetric relationship. It can also be used to go to a job interview or ask for a mortgage. If you suffered mistreatment as a child or your mother drank during your pregnancy and now you lack self-control because a part of your brain was not properly reserved, well that you should be given privileged fiscal, labor and even social treatment to balance the balance and that we all be equal, that is, perfect reflexivity, transitivity and symmetry in life opportunities.

So that we are only unequal in the factor that we decide is truly born of a personal, volitional and subjective effort, without external influences, or socioeconomic merits or demerits. Nothing less.