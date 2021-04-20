The enormous sacrifice of Luis Fuentes not to lose the title in the Club América

The Eagles of America, one of the best teams in the tournament, have found with Santiago Solari a team that wins and plays football well and thanks to the fact that he has defined his starting team, the team is increasingly solid in all areas.

Solari, who has 15 league games with Club América, has found in Jorge Sánchez and Luis Fuentes two of his iron men, players who add more minutes in the Coapa team.

What few know, and according to Christian Moya, a reporter for W Deportes Radio, is that Luis Fuentes has played some games with an injured left knee medial collateral ligament strain, which is why he wears patches.

And what many don’t know is that Luis Fuentes was playing with a medial collateral ligament strain in his left knee. (That’s why the patches you use) And even so, since matchday 6 against Querétaro when he felt the discomfort, he has not stopped working and playing. https://t.co/KniqtYeSsW – Christian Moya (@soycristianmoya) April 19, 2021

Fuentes, from matchday 6 would have presented these annoyances but he has not stopped playing and has started the 15 games, adding 1,334 minutes.

Fuentes has played 98% of the minutes and together with Jorge Sánchez, Santiago Naveda and Mauro Lainez, they are the players with participation in all the games.