For years, computer experts have warned individuals, organizations, and companies about the importance of cybersecurity. It is not just a way to protect information crucial to the operation of companies. It also helps protect sensitive data such as the personal insights of customers. That’s not counting, of course, the danger that the business itself runs if the files and systems essential to its daily activity are suddenly lost.

Now that a good part of the people were working from home, cybersecurity took on special importance both in Mexico and in the rest of the world. But as people return to more traditional office spaces, there is a risk that the lessons learned in recent weeks will be forgotten. In this sense, it is not only crucial that the importance of protecting data is remembered. Nor should we lose sight of the risks.

Figures on cybersecurity in Mexico and the world

Again, the challenge of data protection and computer systems is global. In Cybint data, it is estimated that malicious agents attack organizations and individuals, on average, once every 39 seconds worldwide. In Varonis figures, in the first half of 2019 alone, more than 4.1 billion personal records were stolen. And Best VPN notes that between 2016 and 2017, cybersecurity risks increased 600 percent.

These risks have triggered investment in cybersecurity across the globe. According to Statista, most of these resources have been dedicated to protecting mobile devices, PCs and Internet of Things (IoT) systems. In Security Magazine data, 70 percent of companies will increase this budget after the pandemic. And, according to Cybercrime, by 2021 the damage from cyber attacks will exceed six trillion dollars globally.

In the case of Mexico, however, there are still several important challenges. According to Expansión, by the beginning of 2019 the country was already ranked as the third most exposed to cyber attacks in the world. In fact, in Forbes data, that year there were 9.5 cybersecurity incidents per second throughout the Republic. Cynthus notes that about half of local businesses are only moderately prepared to deal with a threat.

