The enigma of methane on Enceladus raises the existence of life on this moon

The gigantic plumes of ice grains and water vapor that, like geysers, gush out of Enceladus, a moon of the planet Saturn, have long fascinated scientists and the public, inspiring research and speculation about the vast ocean that surrounds it. believes that it is sandwiched between the rocky core of the star and its icy crust. By flying through the ejected material and sampling its chemical composition, the Cassini space probe detected a relatively high concentration of certain chemicals associated with hydrothermal vents at the bottom of the sea on Earth, namely dihydrogen, methane and carbon dioxide. The amount of methane found was particularly unexpected.

In the persistent absence of a clear explanation for the methane phenomenon in Enceladus, Regis Ferriere’s team, a professor in the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of Arizona in the United States, wondered if microbes similar to those on Earth that they “eat” dihydrogen and produce methane could be the explanation for the surprising amount of methane detected by Cassini.

The search for these microbes, known as methanogens, on Enceladus’ seabed would require extremely complex deep-dive missions that could hardly be carried out for several decades. With this in mind, Ferriere and his colleagues took a different and easier path: They built mathematical models to calculate the probability that different processes, including biological methanogenesis, could explain the data collected by Cassini.

The study authors applied new mathematical models combining geochemistry and microbial ecology to analyze the Enceladus plume data and model the possible processes that would best explain the observations.

This artist’s recreation shows NASA’s Cassini space probe, seen from far away, flying through a plume of water vapor and water ice particles that erupt from the surface of Enceladus. (Image: NASA)

The results indicate that even the highest possible estimate of abiotic methane production (or methane production without biological aid) based on known hydrothermal chemistry is far from sufficient to explain the large methane concentration measured in the expelled material. However, if biological methanogenesis was added to the mix, it could produce enough methane to match Cassini’s observations.

On Earth, hydrothermal activity occurs when cold seawater seeps into the subsurface of the seafloor, circulates through underlying rock, and passes near a heat source, such as a magma chamber, before being spewed out. again to the outside of the subsoil through the hydrothermal vents. On Earth, methane can be produced through hydrothermal activity, but at a slow rate. Most of its production is due to microorganisms that take advantage of the chemical imbalance of dihydrogen produced by hydrothermal activity as an energy source, and produce methane from carbon dioxide in a process called methanogenesis. Hydrothermal vents on the seabed usually have a large population of creatures around them, which obtain their livelihood directly or indirectly from the activity of the fumarole.

The conclusion that Ferriere’s team has reached is that the Cassini data is consistent with the microbial activity of hydrothermal vents, or with processes that do not involve life forms but that would be different from those we know on Earth.

“We are not affirming that there is life in the ocean of Enceladus”, clarifies Ferriere. “Simply, biological methanogenesis appears to be compatible with the data. In other words, we cannot rule out the life hypothesis as highly unlikely. To reject the life hypothesis, more data will need to be obtained in future missions.”

The study is titled “Bayesian analysis of Enceladus’s plume data to assess methanogenesis.” And it has been published in the academic journal Nature Astronomy. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)