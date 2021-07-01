The Enigma of Martian Methane

On Earth, a significant amount of methane is produced by gut microbes that help cows and other herbivorous animals digest the plant food they have eaten. This digestion process ends with the cattle expelling the gas into the air.

Although there are no cows on Mars, methane emissions have been detected, which is striking.

Finding methane on the Red Planet may imply that there were or still are microbes living on that world. However, methane may have nothing to do with microbes or anything biological, since geological processes involving rocks, water and heat can also produce it.

Before identifying the sources of methane on Mars, a mystery must be solved: Why do some instruments on spacecraft sent to Mars detect the gas and others do not? For example, NASA’s Curiosity robotic rover (on the surface of Mars since 2012), has repeatedly detected methane just above the surface of Gale Crater. But the European Space Agency’s (ESA) ExoMars TGO orbiter (orbiting Mars since 2016) has not detected methane higher up in the Martian atmosphere.

The European orbiter was designed to measure methane and other gases on Mars with unprecedented reliability. At the same time, Curiosity’s TLS (Tunable Laser Spectrometer) spectrometer is so accurate that it will be used for fire detection on the International Space Station (ISS) and for monitoring oxygen levels in astronauts’ suits. It has also been authorized for use in power plants, pipelines and fighter jets, where pilots can monitor the oxygen and carbon dioxide levels in their masks with it.

It therefore seems that the hypothesis that one of the two detection systems is poorly designed can be ruled out.

Some experts suggested that Curiosity itself could be releasing the gas. The circumstances that could cause small emissions of methane were then analyzed, from the breaking of stones when the robot wheels passed over them, to the degradation of the robot wheels themselves. For now, no evidence of that has been found.

On March 19, 2017, NASA’s Curiosity robot took this photo of two of its wheels. The image helped members of the mission team assess the condition of Curiosity’s six wheels. (Photo: NASA JPL / Caltech / MSSS)

John E. Moores, from the University of York in the Canadian city of Toronto, and a member of the Curiosity science team, as well as other specialists, hypothesized that both Curiosity and ExoMars TGO tell the truth and that the readings of the Curiosity are not the result of any artificial influence. The discrepancy between the methane measurements could be due to the time of day they are taken. As it requires a lot of energy and does not depend on the sun to obtain it, Curiosity’s TLS works mostly at night, when there are no other Curiosity instruments in operation. The Martian atmosphere is calm at night, so methane leaking from the ground accumulates near the surface, where Curiosity can detect it.

Instead, the ExoMars TGO needs sunlight to locate methane about 5 kilometers above the surface. The sector of the Martian atmosphere closest to the planet’s surface goes through a cycle throughout the day. Heat from the Sun churns the atmosphere as hot air rises and cold air sinks. Thus, methane that is confined near the surface at night mixes with a much larger volume of atmosphere during the day, diluting it to undetectable levels. So no instrument, especially one in orbit, will not be able to pick up anything.

Although the new study suggests that methane concentrations rise and fall throughout the day on the surface of Gale Crater, that can only solve part of the puzzle. Methane is a stable substance and, according to estimates, from when it is emitted into the atmosphere until it is destroyed by solar radiation, about 300 years pass. If methane is constantly leaking from the subsurface into the atmosphere in all the Gale-like craters (taking into account that there doesn’t seem to be anything special about it that sets it apart from other craters in its class), it should have accumulated enough in the atmosphere as for the ExoMars TGO to detect it from orbit. Everything indicates, therefore, that something is destroying the methane in well under 300 years.

Experiments are underway to see if very low-level electrical discharges induced by dust in the Martian atmosphere could destroy methane, or if the abundant oxygen on the Martian surface rapidly destroys methane before it could reach the upper atmosphere. For now, there is nothing definitive.

The mystery therefore continues. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)