The English league already has its first referee

Mar 30, 2021 at 3:39 PM CEST

Rebecca Welch will take command of the match between Harrogate and Port Vale in EFL League Two (fourth category) next Monday. Welch has already whistled in the WSL, which is the women’s super league, and the final of the English women’s cup.

In men’s soccer, so far it has reached the level of the National League, which is the fifth category. But now he is going to make the leap to what are considered the big leagues.

“I was very happy with the appointment itself and then I realized that I am the first woman to referee at this level& rdquor ;, said Welch, 37, from Washington, in the northeast of the country.

Welch, very happy with this milestone, also shared her family’s sentiment: “I am very proud, as is my family & rdquor;.