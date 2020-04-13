Julian Fellowes, creator of the terrifying Downton Abbey, has spent decades trying unsuccessfully to understand workers. The faith that one day I will succeed is less than the faith that someday I will stop trying. The son of a diplomat and with parents whose full names would occupy half of this text, Fellowes has two problems with people whose ancestors did not spend the 19th century among housekeepers, babysitters and a cottage the size of Lleida: ignorance and empathy . The first can be forgiven. The second, less. In the miniseries The English Game, the writer not only tries to understand again the mechanisms by which people who look at the price of things are governed before buying them. It also hits him for trying to understand football.

