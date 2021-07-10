The English Federation fined 30,000 euros for incidents of its fans

07/10/2021 at 2:08 PM CEST

The English Football Association has been fined 30,000 euros by UEFA, for incidents involving its followers during the match between the England and Denmark teams, in the semi-finals of Euro 2020, among which is the use of laser pointer and fireworks.

“The CEDB has decided to fine the English Football Association € 30,000 for the use of laser pointers, disturbances during the national anthems and setting up fireworks,” is stated in a statement from UEFA, in a decision by its Ethics Committee. and Discipline.

During the match, played on July 7 at Wembley, it is indicated in the note, the use of laser pointers was recorded by English supporters, as well as riots during the interpretation of national anthems and the lighting of fireworks.