“The English deserve the trauma of penalties”

With Southgate at the helm, the English held a great European Championship in which they managed to qualify until the end of the competition. However, the fans once again showed the most bitter part of the beautiful game, starring in images that did not represent the majority of fans of the beautiful game.

Lothar Matthäus, a former footballer, has attacked England supporters at Sportbild for the incidents they caused before, during and after the match: “The English fans were hostile to a boy wearing a Germany jersey. The rivals’ national anthems were whistled. Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was bothered by a laser as he tried to save the penalty that Sterling ‘dug’ to qualify for the national team, “he explained.

Also, the German wished the ‘trauma’ to the English fans and was outraged by how they also treated the footballers of his selection: “Also add the acts of racism towards your own players after the final. Dear Brits, this is all unsportsmanlike behavior, which we did not know you had and we do not want to see again. The players, but you deserve the trauma because the final was lost on penalties “, he concluded.