The English clubs of the Superliga will pay 25.5 million euros to the Premier

06/09/2021 at 8:17 PM CEST

The six English clubs initially registered in the European Football Super Leaguel have agreed to pay a joint fine of 22 million pounds (25.5 million euros) to the Premier, after withdrawing from a project in which Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Juventus are still involved, according to the ‘Sky Sports’ chain reported on Wednesday.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham have also accepted that future membership in alternative competitions to those organized by UEFA or the Premier will be punished with “more than £ 20 million” (23.2 millions of euros) and the deduction of 30 points from the league classification, said that British media.

‘Sky’ pointed out that the economic penalties will be comparable to those that UEFA plans to impose, although the English League will charge them directly in “cash”, instead of deducting a percentage of the profits obtained by the television rights in the following season, another of the options that the highest level of European football values.

The six mentioned English clubs appeared on April 18 as founding members, along with six others, of the so-called European Super League. but they left the project just three days later, under pressure from the Premier, UEFA, FIFA, their fans and the British Government.