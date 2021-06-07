The English Armitage wins in Hamburg and Campillo, 25º to 8 strokes

The British Marcus armitage made 65 hits (-7) this Monday to win the European Open three days by two strokes of advantage over the second. The Englishman, who was on par after the opening round and 1 under par after the second, made six birdies and an eagle in the third and last and with 208 in total achieved his first title of the tournament. European tour in his 71st participation.

The 33-year-old Armitage bogey the 16th hole after a wrong putt from more than 30 meters (three putts) and made an extraordinary chip to save par on the 17th after an overly cautious tee shot. On 18, par 5, he turned par.

His compatriot Matthew southgate He seemed to have a better chance of reaching Armitage’s total, but he went overboard on the last hole (he needed the eagle to win and the birdie to tie for first place) to score 71 shots and finish tied for second with the Belgian Thomas detry (69), Italian Edoardo Molinari (70) and the Dutch Darius van driel (70).

The defender of the title, Paul casey, who won in 2019, shot 68 and finished sixth at 4 under par.

The tournament in the Green Eagle Golf Courses from Hamburg it was shortened to 54 holes – and its start postponed two days to Saturday – to allow players and tour of Great Britain staff extra time to deal with Germany’s travel restrictions.

Armitage’s victory is the fourth in a row for an English player at the event after Casey, Richard McEvoy and Jordan Smith.

The decline in coronavirus infections allowed fans to attend a European Tour event for the first time since 2019.

The best classified Spaniard was Extremadura Jorge Campillo, 25th with 216, in an event that will certainly not be remembered for the good results of ours.